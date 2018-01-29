Sheffield Eagles sign French forward

HULL KR have turned down the chance to sign Nabil Djalout but the French international has earned a one-year contract with Championship club Sheffield Eagles.

Second-row Djalout, 28, was offered a deal by Super League Catalans Dragons – he played with them against Huddersfield Giants last year – but wanted to further his game in the UK.

He featured as a triallist in friendlies for the promoted Robins against Hull FC and York City Knights but coach Tim Sheens did not pursue any deal.

That is good news, however, for Sheffield chief Mark Aston, who has got the former St Esteve and Lezignan player on board in time for Friday’s Championship opener at Dewsbury Rams.

“I’m pleased we’ve been able to bring Nabil into the squad; he’s a competitor, is tough, aggressive and dynamic,” he said, about a player who also showed his versatility by featuring at centre for France in their World Cup games against Lebanon and England.

“He’s only had one session with us but understands the game well and ran some very good lines.

“At 28 he might seem a bit of a late bloomer but he’s been in a good system at Catalans and caught the eye of Hull KR so he’s a high quality player.

“He turned down a good deal with the Dragons as he wants a crack in England.

“Given he can provide options in the back-row and centre, he will be a valuable asset to us.”