Sky Sports add Leeds Rhinos' Jamie Jones-Buchanan and St Helens' Jon Wilkin to team

Leeds Rhinos' Jamie Jones-Buchanan (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

With more than 750 Super League appearances between them - including 14 grand finals – they are seen as an invaluable addition for the broadcasters.

Pundits Phil Clarke, Jon Wells, Terry O’Connor and Barrie McDermott. Brian Carney will continue his role as host, with Jenna Brooks as pitch-side reporter.

Jones-Buchanan MBE said: “Rugby League has been the vehicle on which I have lived my life and 2022 sees the start of a new chapter of my life, where I hope to build upon my other passion – story-telling - as the medium to keep serving this wonderful game.

"With all this in mind I am so excited about the opportunity to work with Sky Sports and other personalities as deeply rooted and passionate about the sport as I am.

"During my time in the game Sky Sports has been the platform on which Rugby League has thrived and been showcased to an international audience. It is an exciting time to think that along with Jon Wilkin – an exceptionally informed and intelligent pundit – I might be able to add my own personality to this incredibly diverse game.

"Rugby League - like life - is a narrative, and narratives should serve to educate, entertain and inspire. I very much hope this opportunity might give us the chance to do all three.”

His former England colleague Wilkin said: “It’s a privilege to get the opportunity to call games for Sky sports.

St Helens legend Jon Wilkin (ED SYKES/SWPIX)

"Rugby League sees incredible skill and extraordinary things. Players running into brick walls whilst also manipulating the subtle nuances that make the game infinitely complex.

"My job is to bring this all to life, making things approachable for new viewers without patronising hardened lovers of the sport. It will be my pleasure to do all this, minus jargon, flowing with passion and full of opinions. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Helen Falkus, Sky Sports’ Director of Multi Sports, added: “We’re extremely excited about the new season getting underway as Sky continues to be the home of Betfred Super League viewing in the UK. With Jon and Jamie joining us, fans can expect even more expert insight and analysis into the games than ever before.”

Sky Sports will show at least 66 live Betfred Super League fixtures in 2022, kicking off with reigning champions St Helens and Catalans Dragons in a rematch of last year's Grand Final on 10th February.