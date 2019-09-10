Social media blackout imposed at Wakefield Trinity

wakefild trinity have imposed a social media ban on their players ahead of Friday’s relegation decider with London Broncos.

Super League status is on the line for both clubs going into the last round of fixtures and Trinity coach Chris Chester is trying to ensure his players are in the right mood.

FAMILIAR FACE: Ryan Atkins. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com

“My job is to try and keep the players as relaxed as possible,” he said at his weekly press conference. “We’ve been really excited out in training today.

“You could see in Hull KR’s performance last Friday how tense they were and they got off to a really poor start.

“My job is just to make sure the prep is good and try and take the pressure off those guys.

“We’ve had a social media blackout this week and a press blackout. The players are doing their bit.”

Wakefield are in trouble after winning just two games in the last four months, while the Broncos have continued to defy all expectations in their first season back in the top flight by winning 10 of their 28 matches so far, including two against Chester’s men.

The Londoners grabbed a lifeline with a 20-16 win at 11th-placed Hull KR last Friday and they will survive by completing a hat-trick of victories over Wakefield.

Trinity could still stay up in defeat on points difference if either Hull KR or Huddersfield lose their final matches against Salford and Catalans Dragons respectively.

Chester has confirmed that centre Ryan Atkins will make his second debut for the club on Friday.

The 33-year-old England international began his Super League career at Belle Vue in 2006 before going on to spent the next decade with Warrington.

Atkins was due to make his return to Trinity for 2020 but the club brought his move forward before the August transfer deadline.