St Helens 26 Halifax 2: Proud West Yorkshire minnows test Saints to the limit in Challenge Cup semi-final

THERE was a nice moment following a surprisingly absorbing Challenge Cup semi-final when Halifax’s Steve Tyrer embraced St Helens’ Tommy Makinson.

It was easy to think the subject of Tyrer’s stunning try-saving tackle on the England winger – and reigning Golden Boot holder, no less – may have cropped up.

Defiant: Halifax's Scott Murrell celebrates a St Helens turnover.

That first-half effort, as the Halifax centre raced across to just do enough to thwart Makinson as he performed one of his trademark one-handed finishes in the corner, epitomised the West Yorkshire club’s sheer desire and determination on Saturday.

It would not be enough for the Championship part-timers to shock the Super League leaders and reach Wembley for the first time since 1988 but it reminded everyone of just what quality there is in the second tier.

Let us not forget, Halifax were given no chance here with some bookmakers having their opponents as 1- 250 favourites.

Indeed, many people felt the record semi-final margin of defeat, London Broncos’ 70-0 loss against Wigan Warriors six years ago, would be under threat, too.

Yet, as it turned out, all that was under threat was Saints’ safe passage when they led just 8-2 early in the second period, still struggling to break down their foes’ utter resilience and fortitude.

Once Dominique Peyroux did do that in the 48th minute, it was clear the Merseysiders would progress to the final against Warrington Wolves but Halifax still did not collapse, conceding just two more tries to Jonny Lomax and Theo Fages. What of that conversation, though?

“I didn’t mention that (tackle) actually,” said Tyrer, who was a first-teamer at home-town St Helens when Makinson was still an academy prospect there.

“But we have a thing that we do every week. We kick to my side and we score a lot of tries from it yet we didn’t do it once today.

“Tommy said he was expecting it all game and we didn’t do it once which was a bit disappointing. But it was nice to get a tackle like that on, in my opinion, the best winger in the world.

“This Saints team, I think they are going to go win everything this year, so to push them like that – I know the scoreboard isn’t close – was a great effort.”

It would be remiss to single anyone out in the Halifax side; this was a collective effort as, to a man, they harried Saints at every turn, forcing errors, hitting hard and making a mockery of the fact they sit eighth in the Championship with a squad assembled for a fraction of the cost of their opponents.

Tyrer, 30, said: “We talked all week about just being proud about what we could do today and coming off the field being proud.

“And we have done that. But at half-time and at 8-2 we were talking about maybe going on and winning the game.

“Saints just upped it a level, though. They have that extra quality and fitness – I could not even walk that last 10 minutes – and it just caught up with us. It was always going to do. But we have everything to be proud of.”

Saints showed Halifax respect when Danny Richardson slotted a fourth-minute penalty, illustrated by the fact they did not score again until England hooker James Roby finally dummied over in the 37th minute.

By that point, Tyrer had long since levelled with a penalty against the club where he made his Super League debut in 2007. It was only a year later that he was an unused member of Saints’ 19-man squad that won the Challenge Cup on the club’s last trip to Wembley.

Tyrer conceded: “This was a dream tie for me. Would we have had a better chance against Warrington or Hull?

“Marginally maybe. But we were never going to win the Cup so we might as well have a go against the best. Every one of us enjoyed it. It has been a great day for us as this won’t happen again.”

He has not been a full-time professional since joining Halifax from Widnes in 2011 and said: “I’m a plasterer now but I don’t know yet if I’ll be in work on Monday!”

St Helens: Lomax; Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace; Fages, Richardson; Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Peyroux, Paulo. Substitutes: Amor, Lees, Ainsworth, Bentley.

Halifax: Grix; Sharp, Saltonstall, Tyrer, Robinson; Murrell, Johnston; Tangata, Moore, Kavanagh, Butler, Barber, Fairbank. Substitutes: Kaye, Morris, Fleming, Larroyer.

Referee: C Kendall (Huddersfield).