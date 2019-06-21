St Helens 36 Leeds Rhinos 10: Improved effort but Rhinos remain second-bottom

DESPITE AN improved effort in the second half, Leeds Rhinos suffered their expected drubbing at runaway Betfred Super League leaders St Helens.

Brad Dwyer scores Leeds Rhinos' first try.

Even without being at their best Saints were too good and the 36-10 scoreline reflected the game, though Rhinos did much of the damage to themselves.

They remain second from bottom in the table, on points difference from Hull KR and it is set to be a very tense final 10 weeks of the campaign.

Rhinos got off to the worst possible start, conceding two converted tries before they had been in possession, so perhaps it could have been much worse.

From 12-0 down after four minutes, Rhinos were 24-6 adrift at the break, all Saints’ tries coming off Leeds errors - though the hosts would have been even further in front but for some poor handling enar Leeds’ line.

Interim coach Richard Agar looks on in the defeat at St Helens.

The final five minutes of the half summed up Leeds’ season and illustrated exactly whey they are in such a mess.

At 18-6 adrift they were still just about in the game, but seemed determined to get it all over and done with before the break.

As has happened far too often this year they made a series of errors in yardage, bringing the ball away from their own line and four successive penalties made things even tougher.

The scramble in defence was pretty good, but they aren’t good enough to keep a team like Saints out indefinitely and - after wasting possession inside their own half for the umpteenth time - the inevitable happened and the hosts scored on the final play of the half.

Kallum Watkins is held in the defeat at St Helens.

With Leeds 18 points adrift at the interval the only remaining question was how many Saints would win by.

Leeds can take some credit and confidence from what happened for much of the second period, though they collapsed in the final minutes.

They dominated the third quarter, though managing only one try in that time and defended well under pressure until being reduced to 12 men.

Ava Seumanufagai had a strong game for Leeds and the pack generally did better in the second half after being over-powered for the first 40.

There were some strong carries from Konrad Hurrell and Tom Briscoe and Adam Cuthbertsn also gave a good account of themselves.

Saints’ first try came after 59 seconds at the end of the first set following Rhinos’ kick off. Lachlan Coote put up a high kick, Jack Walker - with the sun in his eyes - dropped it straight to Kevin Naiqama and he went over for a simple try.

It was a tough night for Walker as he returned at full-back in place of Tui Lolohea who was due to play for Tonga - at scrum-half - against New Zealand in Auckland today.

The teenager had missed eight of Rhinos’ previous 10 games due to shoulder and hamstring injuries and looked like he hadn’t played in a while, though he grew in confidence and had a better second half.

In the next set Jonny Lomax got on the outside of Brad Dwyer and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook was in support to cross.

Coote booted the extras to both - on his way to a perfect six goal haul - and Leeds were down 12 down with four minutes on the clock.

The ship was steadied after that and Rhinos scored next, after 15 minutes. Coote spilled Liam Sutcliffe’s bomb close to Saints’ line and in the set from the scrum Dwyer threw a dummy and dived over from acting-half to touch down at full-stretch.

Sutcliffe added the extras, but having worked their way back into the game Leeds immediately handed the advantage back to the hists.

An error by Hurrell proved costly when he knocked-on in the set from the restart after Dwyer’s try.

Leeds defended pretty well for five tackles, but then Aaron Smith and Lomax worked the ball to Coote and he sliced through for the third Saints touchdown at the end of the opening quarter.

Rhinos had one brief spell of pressure just before the half hour mark, thanks to back-to-back penalties and then a fumbled by Coote from Sutcliffe’s kick.

Leeds, though, failed to ask any serious questions of Saints’ defence and a knock-on by Dwyer lifted the siege.

After that Rhinos seemed determined to make a tough job even harder for themselves, conceding four successive penalties and continually turning the ball over near their line.

Hurrell had the ball stolen, Dwyer hurled a pass straight to Zeb Taia and then Coote got over, but Naiqama’s pass was forward.

Rhinos had survived by luck as much as judgement, but with seconds remaining Walker dropped Hurrell’s pass and Tommy Makinson punished the error by scoring a stunner at the corner from Lomax’s cut-out pass.

That was another self-inflcted wound, but the 18-point margin was a fair reflection.

Rhinos made a good start to the second half, pulling four points back five minutes in after a spell of pressure.

Richie Myler fed Hurrell and he came up with a fine pass to Luke Briscoe, who finished really well at the corner.

Despite not being in the initial 19, he was recalled from dual-registration with Featherstone Rovers when Ash Handley, who is a prolific try scorer against Saints, failed a fitness test on an ankle injury.

It was his first Super League appearance of the season playing on the left, with his brother Tom occupying the right-wing spot.

Referee Ben Thaler took no action twice after fouls within a couple of minutes midway through the half.

First Mikolaj Oledzki caught Tai with a swinging arm, the Saints man falling awkwardly and having to go off with what looked like a shoulder injury.

Then, on the last tackle, Newman was taken very high by Dom Peyroux, but Thaler awarded a hand-over.

That turned the heat up and Leeds would have pulled more points back had Sutcliffe’s pass found Walker a few metres out.

Leeds then began conceding penalties - six of the last seven - and weight of pressure eventually told.

Saints two second half tries came in the final five minutes after James Donaldson had been sin-binned for a professional foul.

McCarthy-Scarsbrook barged over in the set from that penalty and James Bentley touched down from acting-half in the 87th minute.

Matt Parcell was back on the bench following a two-match ban and added something when he was introduced in the second half.

He took over from Cameron Smith who - along with Ashton Golding - warmed up as a travelling reserve.

The penalty count finished 11-6 in Saints’ favour (five-three to them in the first half).