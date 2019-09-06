St Helens 48 Huddersfield Giants 6 – Michael Lawrence try proves little consolation

St Helens scored 24 points in each half as they wrapped up their home Super League campaign in style with a comfortable 48-6 win over relegation-threatened Huddersfield Giants at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

In-form prop Luke Thompson got a brace while Lachlan Coote had a perfect night with the boot, kicking eight goals from as many attempts.

Huddersfield head coach Simon Woolford. 'Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

It took Justin Holbrook’s side just three minutes to score, Thompson racing to the tryline after a fine pass from his fellow prop Alex Walmsley. Coote added the conversion.

After a quarter of an hour, Dominic Peyroux had a clear run to the try line after some slick Saints approach play with Jonny Lomax providing the killer pass. Coote again kicked the extras.

It was Coote who helped lay the platform for Saints’ third try with a 40-20 kick. James Roby, Coote and Lomax combined to get Regan Grace in for a Coote-converted try on the left flank.

With three minutes of the first half remaining, a break from Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook split the Huddersfield defence wide open and his inside pass sent Morgan Knowles away for a try which Coot goaled for a 24-0 interval lead.

With the half-time team talk from Huddersfield coach Simon Woolford clearly having had the desired effect, the visitors got off the mark within three minutes of the restart when Michael Lawrence barged in for a try from close range and Oliver Russell added the conversion.

The try was to provide only temporary respite for the Giants as Saints scored their fifth try in the 54th minute, Kyle Amor burrowing over and Coote again successful with the boot.

Thompson claimed his second try before Lomax added Saints’ seventh with 10 minutes remaining, Coote again converting.

Tommy Makinson completed the scoring, Coote again adding the extras.

When asked about the prospect of relegation, Woolford stated: “Nothing changes for us.

“We have to win next week (against Catalans) – if we do that we’re safe.”

St Helens: Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Thompson, Roby, Walmsley, Peyroux, Z. Taia, Knowles. Substitutes: McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Amor, Ashworth, Bentley.

Huddersfield: McIntosh, L. Senior, J. Wardle, Mellor, McGillvary, Russell, Holmes, Matagi, O’Brien, Clough, Hewitt, Ta’ai, Lawrence. Substitutes: Leeming, Ikahihifo, Kirby, Wilson.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths (RFL)