St Helens player signs for York City Knights

York City Knights have re-signed back-row Joe Batchelor from St Helens on a one-month loan deal.

Batchelor spent the last two seasons at York, scoring 23 tries in 27 games as they won the League 1 title last year, excellent form that saw him earn a three-year deal with the Super League club.

Joe Batchelor in his St Helens attire ahead of the 2019 season. He hopes to make his Super League debut later this year. (SWPix)

But as he works hard towards making his top-flight debut, the 24-year-old - brother of Wakefield Trinity’s James Batchelor - will seek game-time with his former club in the Championship.

York boss James Ford, who first coached the player at Wakefield College, said: "Joe is a good player with a great attitude.

“I'm pleased he's coming back to us. It's an environment he knows and trusts well and he will contribute to the culture in the squad.

“There's some quality competition for places in this team and that is a real positive at this level."

Batchelor is unavailable for Sunday’s trip to Dewsbury but will be considered for selection for vital games against Barrow, Bradford and Leigh as promoted York seek to establish themselves in the second tier.