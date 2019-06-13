St Helens v Huddersfield Giants: Former Saint Lee Gaskell delivering on early promise

IT IS coming up to eight years since Lee Gaskell and Jonny Lomax formed St Helens’ young, exciting half-back combination in a Super League Grand Final.

Gaskell was 20 at the time, his partner just turned 21, as they tried but – like so many before and after – failed to bring down Leeds Rhinos and the experienced heads of Kevin Sinfield and Danny McGuire.

Their career trajectories have been somewhat different since; while Lomax has remained at Saints, amassing more than 200 games for the club and establishing himself as an England regular, Gaskell’s path has been decidedly rockier.

Despite being viewed by some as the more talented of the pair, he never truly made a spot his own with his hometown club.

Instead, Gaskell spent a year farmed out on loan at Salford Red Devils before joining Bradford Bulls in 2014.

Relegation, administrations and serious injury followed there, while it has not all been plain sailing since joining Huddersfield Giants three years ago either.

However, at the age of 28 and now finding quality form and consistency, Gaskell is a crucial part of the Giants’ make-up.

Tellingly, when he plays well, the side plays well, too, and with his running ability, kicking game and distribution skills, he now looks the polished version of the raw gem initially discovered by St Helens more than a decade ago.

Gaskell returns to Saints tonight and, if Huddersfield are to have any chance of toppling the league leaders, he will need to deliver one of his more accomplished 80 minute displays.

Still, he scored a hat-trick at Castleford Tigers last week yet still ended up on the losing side as Giants fell to a 19-18 Golden Point extra-time defeat.

Coincidentally, Saints themselves are looking to bounce back from a Golden Point loss of their own – that shock defeat at bottom-placed London Broncos.

Lomax was rested for Sunday’s fixture in Ealing and it is certainly no surprise he is returned to the Saints line-up tonight.

His battle with Gaskell should be one of the most intriguing contests on the field while Giants prop Paul Clough – another Saint from Old Trafford 2011 – will bring all his usual industry, too.