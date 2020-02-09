Storm Ciara causes major disruption to weekend games

WAKEFIELD TRINITY will make an announcement this morning about rearranging their postponed game against Catalans Dragons but it is extremely unlikely to take place tonight.

The Super League Round Two clash was supposed to take place at Belle Vue yesterday but it fell victim to Storm Ciara with a decision made to call it off just under four hours before kick-off.

Given Catalans had arrived from France on Saturday in readiness, they were hoping to see the game played Monday night to avoid another trip over later in the season.

As much as this was Trinity’s preferred option, too, given how it could create fixture congestion further down the line, chief executive Michael Carter said yesterday it was “extremely doubtful” that it will be organised.

With inclement weather set to continue today and into the evening, it means a new date is set to be decided for later in the year.

Catalans are already facing a backlog given their scheduled game at St Helens on February 21 is off because of Saints’ involvement in the World Club Challenge.

Other games to be called off yesterday as storms battered the country were, of course, Leeds Rhinos’ trip to Huddersfield Giants but also a raft of lower-league matches.

In the Championship, Featherstone Rovers’ home game with Halifax last night was postponed along with Dewsbury Rams’ trip to Swinton Lions and York City Knights’ fixture with Bradford Bulls.

In the Challenge Cup, amateurs York Acorn’s tie at Rochdale Hornets did not survive but rugby league’s oldest club Underbank Rangers are through to tonight’s fourth round draw for the first time after knocking out League One club West Wales.

The West Yorkshire amateur club, who were founded in Holmfirth in 1884, were 30-8 winners over the Raiders. Coached by former Keighley Cougars back-row Richard Knight, they will be joined in the draw by the Championship clubs, including former Wembley winners Bradford, Halifax, Sheffield Eagles, Leigh, Featherstone and Widnes.

Hunslet are also into the hat after they, too, managed to get their game on yesterday, beating Coventry Bears 36-4 in south Leeds.

The club dropped the price of admission to just £10 to help encourage neutral fans without a game to get their fix.

Bradford amateurs West Bowling saw their game at Workington Town called off as did Keighley who were due to host Newcastle Thunder.

The draw takes place at The Shay, home of Halifax RLFC, at 6.30pm, with ties due to take place on February 22/23.

Both men’s and womens’ draws will be presented by the BBC’s Dave Woods, and the ties drawn by guests Nicky Chance-Thompson and Wilf George.

George was a try-scorer in Halifax’s famous Wembley cup final win over St Helens in 1987.

Chance-Thompson is chief executive of the town’s multi award-winning Piece Hall and Yorkshire’s Businesswoman of the Year in 2019.