Storm Ciara leaves Hull FC, Hull KR and Castleford Tigers players standing tall in our Team of the Week

WITH half of the county’s Super League sides not playing due to Storm Ciara, there’s a bit of a lopsided look to this edition of Team of the Week.

Nevertheless, Hull FC, Castleford Tigers and Hull KR all produced some quality individual performances.

Hull FC's Josh Griffin is tackled by Hull Kingston Rovers' Will Maher and Jamie Ellis (Picture: PA)

Full-back: Adam Quinlan (Hull KR)

Ended up limping out of the action but had played his part beforehand, scoring one of Rovers’ tries and proving a handful for Hull FC.

Wing: Derrell Olpherts (Castleford Tigers)

Plenty of pressure for wing spots at Wheldon Road, but the off-season recruit from Salford Red Devils continues to make one slot his own, scoring his first try for the club against Wigan/

Hull FC's Chris Satae and Marc Sneyd tackle Hull Kingston Rovers' Greg Minikin on Friday night. But who makes the Team of the Week? (Picture: PA)

Centre: Michael Shenton (Castleford Tigers)

Former England centre celebrated his 300th Super League game by leading an inexperienced, injury-hit Castleford side - missing a dozen first-teamers- to a famous win over Wigan Warriors.

Centre: Josh Griffin (Hull FC)

Makes the side for a second week running and no surprise given his big metres, line breaks and a dozen tackle busts, scoring one try and creating another in derby win over Hull KR.

Team of the Week selection Danny Richardson is held by Harry Smith during''Castleford Tigers's victory over Wigan Warriors. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Wing: Greg Minikin (Hull KR)

Ben Crooks got the glory try but Hull KR’s opposite winger got through most graft with 23 carries and 155m, leading his side in both those facets of the game.

Stand-off: Marc Sneyd (Hull FC)

Yes, technically he’s a scrum-half, but ‘half-backs’ are so similar nowadays and there needs to be a place for him after he came up with so many crucial plays against Rovers.

Scrum-half: Danny Richardson (Castleford Tigers)

Has settled straight in at Castleford following his move from St Helens and claimed man-of-the-match in the win over Wigan.

Prop: Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers)

His 19 carries was the most in Castleford’s side and only Paul McShane made more than his 35 tackles in a typically hard-working display.

Hooker: Danny Houghton (Hull FC)

As industrious as always and another with a Captain’s Knock, scoring a try and making 51 tackles as Hull edged the derby in his 350th game for his hometown club.

Prop: Ligi Sao (Hull FC)

Racked up 152m and four offloads for Hull FC, he has made an instant impact since his move from the NRL. Impressive.

Second-row: Josh Jones (Hull FC)

One of Hull’s top metre-maker with 145, Great Britain forward also bust five tackles along the way.

Second-row: Harvey Livett (Hull KR)

Continued his excellent start to the campaign with another hugely involved display, scoring one try and creating another as well as getting through a mountain of work.

Loose forward: George Lawler (Hull KR)

Back in his more traditional role of loose forward, rather than prop, did plenty to keep Hull’s big pack in check.