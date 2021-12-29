A handful of stars remain available after leaving Super League clubs at the end of last season while there are a number of top Championship players still looking for contracts.

Castleford Tigers head coach Lee Radford admits that there is unlikely to be any more recruitment at Wheldon Road while the likes of Hull KR are looking strong after announcing a number of signings, including star full-back Lachlan Coote, earlier this year.

Wakefield Trinity have one free agent, Thomas Minns, on trial as Willie Poching looks to put together his squad ahead of his first full season in charge at Belle Vue.

Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson is keeping an open mind when it comes to bolstering his squad after already adding Luke Gale to his side for 2022.

Huddersfield Giants have made some key signings with the likes of Theo Fages, Tui Lolohea and Chris Hill arriving in West Yorkshire.

Leeds Rhinos have recruited James Bentley, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer and David Fusitu'a and although that represents strong recruitment, they may opt to further bolster their ranks before the start of the season.

Below are some free agents who have the potential to strengthen Super League squads, especially if injuries or Covid-19 causes disruption next season.

1. Ryan Hampshire Ryan Hampshire - The utility back has been without a club since leaving Wakefield Trinity at the end of last season. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2. Alex Walker Alex Walker - Having spent the second half of last season on loan at Featherstone Rovers, the Scotland international was released by Wakefield at the end of the campaign. He is currently on trial at Halifax Panthers. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3. Nathaniel Peteru Nathaniel Peteru - The former Leeds Rhinos player has been left without a club following Leigh Centurions' relegation. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Huddersfield. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4. Alex Gerrard Alex Gerrard - The forward left Leigh at the end of the season and is currently without a club for 2022. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com Photo Sales