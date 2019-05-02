Super League clubs set for transfer ‘fun’

HULL KR assistant coach James Webster says “this is where the fun begins” now off-contract players can speak to rival clubs.

Wednesday marked the day that any player off contract for 2020 can start looking elsewhere.

Tim Sheens’s Rovers, for instance, have been heavily linked with Salford Red Devils stand-off Robert Lui for next season as they prepare for Danny McGuire’s retirement.

Webster would not be drawn on individual targets but gave an insight into what has been occurring as the transfer market begins to heat up.

“I would expect the next two weeks to be quite busy for clubs,” he said.

“But have Rovers signed anyone? Not to my knowledge at the moment. We’re like any club – we’re looking for quality players. We’ve got some room in our salary cap next year.

“It’s a salary cap sport and how well you’re able to manage that salary cap is key to what type of players you can get in.

“The players that are available now you’re allowed to talk to them and everybody understands who they are now.

“This is where the fun begins.”

Of course, it works both way which means Rovers – who host St Helens on Sunday – have had work to do with their own squad.

Webster explained: “First and foremost, we have to give – the same as any club – all our players that are off contract a yes, no or maybe as of the 30th (of April).

“That obviously took up some time last week. Tim (Sheens) and the CEO (Mike Smith) have informed all the players and their agents.

“That’s the same for other clubs and people will now start to come on to the market and see who’s available and who’s not.

“That’s starting to flow through this morning from agents.”