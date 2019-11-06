Super League Grand Final winner Brett Ferres leaves Leeds Rhinos for Championship side Featherstone Rovers

BRETT Ferres has joined Featherstone Rovers to bring his four-year spell at Leeds Rhinos to an end.

The 33-year-old arrived at Headingley from Huddersfield Giants in 2016 and went on to play 86 times for the club, scoring 25 tries.

Brett Ferres celebrates winning the 2017 Grand Final. PIC: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The former Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers player was part of the Rhinos 2017 Grand Final winning side and has made over 300 Super League appearances.

Ferres made his top-flight debut for Bradford Bulls in 2005 and played for England at the 2013 Rugby League World Cup.

“I’m really excited to be linking up with the Rovers. Speaking with James Webster about where the club are heading got me really excited to join the club," said Ferres, who was out of contract at Leeds.

"I’ve watched the club for the last couple of seasons with the dual registration they have with Leeds.

"I’ve enjoyed coming down to watch a lot of the younger lads that have gotten the chance to play for Featherstone.”

The Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield hailed Ferres as a "great servant" to Leeds, adding: "Brett was a key player in us winning the Grand Final in 2017.

"I would like to thank Brett for his hard work, commitment and everything he has given the club.

"He leaves the Rhinos with all our best wishes for the future at Feathestone and will remain a good friend of the club.”

Featherstone's football manager Steve Gill revealed that Rovers head coach James Webster was keen to bring in a replacement for forward Brad Day, who is ruled out until July with an ACL injury.

"It was important we got in a quality replacement for him (Day), as we prepare for the 2020 season," said Gill.

"Brett brings with him a huge amount of big-game experience and leadership qualities which will be invaluable over the season.”