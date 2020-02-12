Super League news for our Yorkshire clubs as Leeds Rhinos face Hull KR

HERE is the early team news ahead of the latest round of Super League fixtures

Wigan Warriors v Toronto Wolfpack

Thursday 7.45pm

Team news: Sonny Bill Williams will miss Toronto’s game as he has returned to his native New Zealand for the birth of his fourth child.

Wigan are again without hooker Sam Powell (head knock) and England prop George Burgess (hip). Jake Shorrocks sustained a calf strain in Warriors’ defeat at Castleford last time out and is also out of the squad.

Last meeting: N/A

Last six results: Wigan WLLWL Toronto WWWWLL

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield)

Match odds: Toronto receive 16 point start

Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR

Friday 7.45pm

Team news: Leeds Rhinos could name the same 21-man squad that was announced for the postponed game against Huddersfield Giants.

Hull KR are set to be without full-back Adam Quinlan after he was injured in the derby and Mitch Garbutt is still struggling with a knee issue but hooker Matt Parcell could return against his former team.

Last meeting: Leeds 16 Hull KR 32; July 12

Last six results: Leeds WLWLWL Hull KR LWLLWL

Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds)

Match odds: Hull KR receive 16 point start

Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants

Friday 7.45pm

Team news: Salford’s Kevin Brown has avoided a ban so he is available to face his former team while Huddersfield Giants are set to remain without Jake Wardle (fractured eye socket).

Last meeting: Salford 32 Huddersfield 12; August 11

Last six results: Salford LWWLLW Huddersfield LLWLWW

Referee: James Child (Dewsbury)

Match odds: Huddersfield receive two point start

Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers

Saturday 5pm

Team news: Catalans could give a debut to Israel Folau while Castleford hope to have Adam Milner, George Griffin and Tyla Hepi back in contention after missing last week due to concussion.

Last meeting: Catalans 37 Castleford 16; April 22

Last six results: Catalans LLLLLL Castleford WLWLWW

Referee: Gareth Hewer (Whitehaven)

Match odds: Castleford receive four point start

Hull FC v St Helens

Sunday 3pm

Team news: Hull FC will be without Chris Satae as he starts a two-game ban and Manu Ma’u (knee) but Gareth Ellis may be in contention for a return.

Last meeting: Hull FC 6 St Helens 22

Last six results: Hull FC LLLLWW St Helens WWWWL

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan)

Match odds: Hull receive four point start

Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves

Sunday 3pm

Team news: Wakefield Trinity are still without Danny Brough but could have some of their injured ranks back in contention this week with David Fifita closing in on a return. Warrington captain Chris Hill is still banned and England colleague Gareth Widdop remains injured.

Last meeting: Warrington 23 Wakefield 16; September 6

Last six results: Wakefield LWLLWL Warrington LWLLLW

Referee: Marcus Griffiths (Widnes)

Match odds: Wakefield receive 10 point start