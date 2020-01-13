Super League pathway remains open but play-offs are given a tweak

THIS YEAR’S Betfred Championship Grand Final winners will be promoted to Super League, but the play-offs structure has been changed.

Last year, home advantage throughout the play-offs was determined by position in the final league table. From 2020 the winners of the major semi-final in round two of the top-five play-offs will be at home in the Grand Final two weeks later and the the losers of that semi-final will host the preliminary final the following weekend.

The same system will apply to the Betfred League One play-offs involving the teams finishing second, third, fourth, fifth and six in the table.

The play-offs Grand Final winners will be promoted to the Championship alongside the team finishing top of the table.

Sky Sports have confirmed they will provide live coverage of the Championship play-offs and the final on the weekend of October 3 and 4.

An event to launch the new Rugby Football League season, held at Huddersfield Town Hall on Monday, was also told the 1895 Cup final will kick off at midday at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, July 18 before the Final of the Coral Challenge Cup at 3pm. Last year’s lower-division final was staged after the main game.

The traditional Wembley curtain-raiser, the Year 7 Boys’ final in the Warners Champion Schools competition, will now have a morning kick-off, before the 1895 Cup Final.