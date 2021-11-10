Super League Power Rankings: Who is the best head coach in rugby league's top division?

Taking a look at the honours won, winning record and longevity of each coach, we have ranked each Super League boss from best to worst.

For some coaches, such as Wigan Warriors' Matt Peet, the formula does not lend kindly given he was only appointed to his first senior head coaching role after the 2021 season had finished.

There might be little debate about who should top the list but there can be varying arguments put forward for where certain coaches should rank.

Below is a breakdown of the career of each coach to help you make up your mind on where each coach should place when it comes to rating the best in Super League.

1. Kristian Woolf (St Helens) Kristian Woolf - Current Honours: 3 (2 x Super League titles, 1 x Challenge Cup), Previous Honours: 0, Winning Record: 77%, Longevity: Coaching since 2015. After helping to put Tonga on the international map, Woolf arrived at St Helens at the start of 2020 and has won the Super League Grand Final during both seasons in charge, as well as claiming the 2021 Challenge Cup.

2. Tony Smith (Hull KR) Tony Smith - Current Honours: 0, Previous Honours: 9 (2 x Super League titles, 1 x World Club Challenge, 3 x Challenge Cups, 2 x Super League League Leaders' Shields, 1 x National League One Grand Final), Winning Record: 64%, Longevity: Coaching since 2001. Smith has enjoyed a decorated coaching career. Last season he led Hull KR to the Super League play-off semi-finals after they finished bottom in 2020. He has also enjoyed successful spells with Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves.

3. Steve McNamara (Catalans Dragons) Steve McNamara - Current Honours: 2 (1 x Challenge Cup, 1 x Super League League Leaders' Shield), Previous Honours: 0, Winning Record: 55%, Longevity: Coaching since 2006. He had a difficult spell in charge at Bradford before leaving in 2010. He has coached England and been an assistant in the NRL, in recent years he has been part of Catalans Dragons' revival, winning two of three honours up for grabs in England.

4. Lee Radford (Castleford Tigers) Lee Radford - Current Honours: 0, Previous Honours: 2 (2 x Challenge Cups), Winning Record: 50%, Longevity: Coaching since 2014. Radford was sacked by Hull FC in the early stages of the 2020 season but after almost two years out of the Super League spotlight, he will return with Castleford, aiming to win some major honours with the club.