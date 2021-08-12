Tough going: Manu Ma'u pushes through for Hull's third try against bottom club Leigh Centurions. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

A proposal to suspend relegation for the second successive year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic was put before the 12 club representatives at a series of meetings called to discuss potential restructuring.

There was a plan to promote two teams from the Championship and run with a 14-team Super League in 2022 before splitting into two divisions of 10 but it is understood the move failed to receive enough support.

It means promotion and relegation will go ahead as planned and there will still be a 12-team Super League in 2022.

The news will be a blow to the survival hopes of Leigh, who are adrift at the foot of the table after losing all 15 matches this year.

The Centurions have had three matches postponed so far due to Covid-19 outbreaks among their scheduled opponents.

Toulouse are favourites to replace them, having won all 11 matches so far despite having to play them all in England due to the impact of the pandemic and the need for part-time clubs to go into quarantine on their return from France.