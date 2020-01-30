Super League Round One stats preview as Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, Hull FC, Hull KR, Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity all kick-off

As the new Super League season gets underway tonight, we take a look at all the fixtures with team news, previous results, form and match odds.

The captains of the dozen Super League clubs get together ahead of the kick-off. (PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Thursday 7.45pm

Team news: Wigan will give debuts to new signings Jackson Hastings, George Burgess and Jake Bibby while Bevan French looks set to start at full-back, with Zak Hardaker switching to centre in place of the injured Oliver Gildart. Dom Manfredi and Ben Flower continue their recover from injury.

Warrington are without new signings Gareth Widdop and Leilani Latu as well as second rower Jack Hughes, who is still recovering from post-season hernia surgery. Matty Ashton could make his Super League debut at full-back, with Stefan Ratchford moving into the halves while fellow newcomer Anthony Gelling is set to face his old club.

Huddersfield Giants' marquee capture Aidan Sezer (PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Last meeting: Wigan 20 Warrington 6; August 16

Last six results: Wigan WWWWLL Warrington LWLWLL

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield)

Match odds: Warrigtnon receive six point start (from Ladbrokes)

Toronto Wolfpack's superstar signing Sonny Bill Williams (PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hull KR v Wakefield Trinity

Friday 7.45pm

Team news: Rovers are set to give debuts to Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Greg Minikin and Will Maher while Mitch Garbutt could return from injury.

Matty Gee, Elliot Minchella, Matty Storton and Ryan Brierley also hope to make their bows but they are without injured captain Weller Hauraki, prop Mose Masoe - forced into retirement after a horrific spinal injury - and Dean Hadley.

Leeds Rhinos' Luke Gale set for his debut against Hull FC (PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Wakefield have included former England loose forward Joe Westerman for his debut and Jay Pitts makes his ‘second debut’ after originally leaving Trinity for Leeds in 2009.

Romain Navarrete, the France prop who completed a season-long loan from Wigan Warriors on Monday, is included in the 21-man squad but fellow new recruit Alex Walker plus Ben Jones-Bishop, Dave Fifita, Tini Arona, Chris Green and George King remain sidelined.

Last meeting: Hull KR 10 Wakefield 38; August 18

Last six results: Wakefield LLWLLW Hull KR WLLWLL

Referee: Robert Hicks (Wakefield)

Match odds: Wakefield receive four point start

St Helens v Salford Red Devils

Friday 7.45pm

Team news: St Helens have Kyle Amor back in their squad after injury but Tommy Makinson, James Roby and Morgan Knowles are all still sidelined so youngsters Jack Welsby and Lewis Dodd are in the 21-man squad.

Salford could give debuts to a raft of new signings including Dan Sarginson, Kevin Brown, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Luke Yates, Rhys Williams and James Greenwood.

Last meeting: Salford 6 St Helens 23; October 12 (Grand Final)

Last six results: St Helens LWWWW Salford WWLWWL

Referee: Liam Moore (Leeds)

Match odds: Salford receive 16 point start

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants

Saturday 5pm

Team news: Catalans’ controversial new signing Israel Folau is not expected to make his debut until the following week but fellow Australian capture James Maloney is included in the 21-man squad along with former Hull KR duo Joel Tomkins and Josh Drinkwater. Lewis Tierney, Sam Moa, Alrix Da Costa, Mickael Goudemand and Tom Davies are all injured.

Huddersfield Giants are without full-back Ashton Golding (hamstring) plus centre Jordan Turner and half-back Tom Holmes who both serve one-game bans but new signing Kenny Edwards debuts at his former club and ‘marquee’ capture Aidan Sezer is also in.

Last meeting: Huddersfield 24 Catalans 22; September 13

Last six results: Catalans WLLLLL Huddersfield LLLWLW

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas (Leigh)

Match odds: Huddersfield receive eight point start

Toronto Wolfpack v Castleford Tigers

2.30pm (at Emerald Headingley)

Team news: All eyes will be on Sonny Bill Williams to see if he makes his Toronto Wolfpack debut but Castleford Tigers are set to be without almost an entire pack.

Jesse Sene-Lefao, Junior Moors, Mike McMeeken, Matt Cook and Alex Foster are all expected to miss the opener but new signings Danny Richardson and George Griffin should be among those who make their bow.

Last meeting: N/A

Last six results: Castleford WLWLWL Toronto WWWWWW

Referee: James Child (Dewsbury)

Match odds: Toronto receive six point start

Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Sunday 4.45pm

Team news: Leeds Rhinos have injuries still with new signing Kruise Leeming set to miss at least the opening two rounds after hurting a knee in training and winger Tom Briscoe not yet fit but Englabnd scrum-half Luke Gale is among those making his debut.

Hull FC captain Danny Houghton is unlikely to be fit so Jordan Johnstone, who joined from Wigan Warriors, is set for his debut. There is a doubt over full-back Jamie Shaul but Lee Radford has plenty of options.

Last meeting: Leeds 24 Hull FC 26; July 21

Last six results: Leeds WWLWLW Hull FC LWLLLL

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield)

Match odds: Hull receive two point start