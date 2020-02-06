Super League Round Two stats preview including Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC and Castleford Tigers

As the second week of Super League gets underway, we have a look at all the big fixtures with who's in and who is out.

Warrington Wolves v St Helens

Hull FC's Josh Jones v Leeds Rhinos (SWPIX)

Thursday 7.45pm

Team news: Warrington could give a debut to former academy captain Ellis Robson in place of prop Chris Hill, who begins a three-match ban following his dismissal at Wigan. The Wolves are still without Gareth Widdop and Jack Hughes while latest signing Leilani Latu must wait a little longer for his debut.

St Helens are set to play teenager Jack Welsby at full-back after Lachlan Coote joined Kyle Amor, James Roby and Tommy Makinson on the injury list but loose forward Morgan Knowles returns after recovering from close-season shoulder surgery.

Last meeting: St Helens 4 Warrington 18; August 24 (Challenge Cup final)

Castleford Tigers' Paul McShane sets up Adam Milner (SWPIX)

Last six results: Warrington WLWLLL St Helens WWWWW

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield)

Match odds: Warrington receive four point start

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors

Friday 7.45pm

Team news: Former Castleford forward Mitch Clark could make his Wigan debut in place of George Burgess, who is out with a hip injury. Jake Shorrocks and Harry Smith have been called up in case hooker Sam Powell fails to pass a concussion test.

Castleford will have at least one debutant after Brad Graham, Robbie Storey, Sam Hall, Brad Martin and Bailey Hodgson were called into Daryl Powell's 21-man squad. The Tigers lost forwards George Griffin, Adam Milner and Tyla Hepi with head knocks in the win over Toronto and winger Greg Eden picked up a knee injury. Centre Peter Mata'utia is also out after losing his appeal against a two-match ban but back-row Oliver Holmes is fit again.

Last meeting: Wigan 26 Castleford 8; September 12

Last six results: Castleford LWLWLW Wigan WWLLW

Referee: Marcus Griffiths (Widnes)

Match odds: Castleford receive six point start

Hull FC v Hull KR

Friday 7.45pm

Team news: Hull KR hope to welcome back ex-Hull FC back-row Dean Hadley, who missed the opening win over Wakefield with a thumb injury while half-back Jordan Abdull will be given every chance to prove his fitness after suffering a shoulder injury.

Hull have captain Danny Houghton available again after he missed the opening game following thumb surgery, but new signing Manu Ma'u is facing a lay-off of four to five weeks after damaging a knee on his debut in the win at Leeds. Gareth Ellis is also out so prop Masi Matongo is recalled.

Last meeting: Hull KR 18 Hull FC 10; June 27

Last six results: Hull FC WLLLLW Hull KR LLWLLW

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham)

Match odds: Hull KR receive 16 point start

Salford Red Devils v Toronto Wolfpack

Saturday 2pm

Team news: Salford are expected to make some changes after the opening day defeat to St Helens while Sonny Bill Williams will play for Toronto before heading home to New Zealand for the birth of his fourth child.

Last meeting: Salford 28 Toronto 16; September 8 2018

Last six results: Salford WLWWLL Toronto WWWWWL

Referee: James Child (Dewsbury)

Match odds: Toronto receive eight point start

Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Sunday 3pm

Team news: Huddersfield are without centre Jake Wardle (fractured eye socket) but Jordan Turner returns from a ban as a direct replacement in the only likely change. Leeds hope to have Ava Seumanufagai back from a knee injury but have a doubt over Konrad Hurrell (head).

Last meeting: Huddersfield 0 Leeds 44; August 2

Last six results: Huddersfield LLWLWW Leeds WLWLWL

Referee: Liam Moore (Leeds)

Match odds: N/A

Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons

Sunday 3pm

Team news: Wakefield are without Danny Brough (knee/ankle) after his injury in the loss at Hull KR and will need Reece Lyne to pass his head test.

Ryan Hampshire is set to switch to half-back with Max Jowitt coming in at full-back. Catalans Dragons have plenty of injury issues and all eyes will be on their squad to see if new signing Israel Folau is named for his debut after starting training this week.

Last meeting: Catalans 44 Wakefield 10; July 6

Last six results: Wakefield LWLLWL Catalans LLLLLL

Referee: Gareth Hewer (Whitehaven)

Match odds: Catalans receive four point start