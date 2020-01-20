Super League's Ins and Outs for 2020

Have your say

AHEAD of the 25th season of Super League, we take a look at all the comings and goings at Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Hull FC, Huddersfield Giants, Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers and the rest of the competition.

Castleford Tigers

In: Danny Richardson (St Helens), George Griffin, Derrell Olpherts (both Salford), Tyla Hepi (Toulouse), Sosaia Feki (Cronulla).

Out: Luke Gale (Leeds), Mitch Clark (Wigan), Jamie Ellis, Greg Minikin, Will Maher (all Hull KR), Cory Aston, Tuoyo Egodo (both London Broncos), Chris Clarkson (York), Kieran Gill (Newcastle Thunder).

Catalans Dragons

In: James Maloney (Penrith), Joel Tomkins (Hull KR), Josh Drinkwater (Hull KR), Tom Davies (Wigan), Jordan Dezaria, Gavin Marguerite (both Toulouse).

Out: Greg Bird (retired), Jodie Broughton (Halifax), Tony Gigot, Kenny Edwards (Huddersfield), Matty Smith (Widnes), Brayden Wiliame (St George Illawarra).

Huddersfield Giants

In: Aidan Sezer (Canberra), Ashton Golding, Owen Trout (both Leeds), James Gavet (Newcastle Knights), Kenny Edwards (Catalans).

Out: Alex Mellor, Kruise Leeming (both Leeds), Scott Grix (Halifax), Sebastine Ikahihifo (Salford, on season-long loan), Dale Ferguson (Featherstone), Matt Frawley (released).

Hull FC

In: Ligi Sao (New Zealand Warriors), Manu Ma’u (Paramatta), Josh Jones (Salford), Adam Swift (St Helens), Mahe Fonua (Wests Tigers), Jordan Johnstone (Widnes), Joe Cator (Leigh).

Out: Sika Manu, Mark Minichiello, Micky Paea (all retired), Jez Litten, Dean Hadley (both Hull KR), Joe Westerman (Wakefield), Danny Washbrook (York), Jack Logan (Doncaster), Levy Nzoungou (Bradford, via Albi), Chris Green (Wakefield), Lewis Bienek, Cameron Scott (both Leigh on season-long loan).

Hull KR

In: Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Newcastle Knights), Matty Gee, Jordan Abdull (both London Broncos), Jamie Ellis, Greg Minikin, Will Maher (all Castleford), Ryan Brierley, Nick Rawsthorne (both Toronto), Joe Keyes, Rowan Milnes, Elliot Minchella, Matty Storton, Anesu Mudoti, Ethan Ryan (all Bradford), Dean Hadley, Jez Litten (both Hull FC), Harvey Livett (on season-long loan from Warrington), Kyle Trout (Dewsbury), Matt Parcell (Leeds), Daniel Murray (Salford).

Out: Danny McGuire (retired), Mose Masoe (retired), Joel Tomkins (Catalans), Josh Drinkwater (Catalans), Chris Atkin, James Greenwood (both Salford), Ryan Shaw (Yorkshire Carnegie), Danny Addy (Leigh), Craig Hall (Featherstone), Jimmy Keinhorst, Elliot Wallis (both York, on season-long loan), Will Oakes (Dewsbury, on season-long loan).

Leeds Rhinos

In: Matt Prior (Cronulla), Luke Gale (Castleford), Alex Mellor, Kruise Leeming (both Huddersfield), Rhys Evans (Bradford, on loan).

Out: Trent Merrin (St George Illawarra), Nathaniel Peteru (released), Carl Ablett, Jamie Jones-Buchanan (both retired), Brad Singleton (Toronto), Ashton Golding, Owen Trout (both Huddersfield), Matt Parcell (Hull KR), Brett Ferres (Featherstone), Shaun Lunt (Batley).

Salford Red Devils

In: Kevin Brown (Warrington), Chris Atkin, James Greenwood, Ryan Lannon (all Hull KR), Elliot Kear, Luke Yates, Rhys Williams (all London Broncos), Dan Sarginson (Wigan), Pauli Pauli (Wakefield), Connor Jones, Jack Ormondroyd (both Featherstone), Sebastine Ikahihifo (Huddersfield, on season-long loan).

Out: Josh Jones (Hull), George Griffin, Derrell Olpherts (both Castleford), Jake Bibby, Jack Hastings (both Wigan), Josh Wood (Wakefield), Logan Tomkins (Widnes), Greg Johnson (Bradford), Ben Nakubuwai, Daniel Murray (Hull KR), Adam Lawton (Newcastle).

St Helens

In: None.

Out: Danny Richardson (Castleford), Adam Swift (Hull), Luke Douglas (Ballina, New South Wales), Liam Cooper (Widnes), Ryan Morgan (released).

Toronto Wolfpack

In: Sonny Bill Williams (Auckland Blues rugby union), Brad Singleton (Leeds), James Cunningham (London Broncos).

Out: Ashton Sims (retired), Bob Beswick (Newcastle Thunder), Ryan Brierley, Nick Rawsthorne (both Hull KR).

Wakefield Trinity

In: Jay Pitts, Alex Walker (both London Broncos),Joe Westerman, Chris Green (both Hull), Josh Wood (Salford), Brad Walker (Widnes), Adam Tangata (Halifax, on season-long loan).

Out: Anthony England (Bradford), Pauli Pauli (Salford), Tyler Randell (returned to Australia), Chris Annakin (Dewsbury), Keegan Hirst (Halifax), Lewis Wray, Luke Hooley (Batley).

Warrington Wolves

In: Gareth Widdop (St George Illawarra), Anthony Gelling, Keenan Brand (both Widnes), Matty Ashton (Swinton), Samy Kibula (Wigan).

Out: Bryson Goodwin (South Sydney), Kevin Brown (Salford), Lama Tasi (released), Pat Moran (Widnes), Harvey Livett (on season-long loan to Hull KR).

Wigan Warriors

In: George Burgess (South Sydney), Jackson Hastings, Jake Bibby (both Salford), Mitch Clark (Castleford), Kai Pearce-Paul (London Broncos).

Out: George Williams (Canberra), Dan Sarginson (Salford), Tom Davies (Catalans), Samy Kibula (Warrington), Callum Field (Leigh), Josh Woods, Craig Mullen (both Wigan on season-long loan), James Worthington (Oldham), Gabe Hamlin (released), Jarrod Sammut (Leigh).