Surprise half-back option turns up for Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell has no initial plans to recruit a half-back to replace departed Jamie Ellis – but could have a new one already within the club.

Ex-Huddersfield Giants player Ellis joined Hull KR on a one-year deal last week as part of some late business between the Super League clubs.

Surprise half-back option, Calum Turner. PIC: Yorksire Post Newspapers

With Castleford having bought England Knights star Danny Richardson from champions St Helens to form a new partnership with Jake Trueman, Powell was confident they could afford to let the 30-year-old go even though England scrum-half Luke Gale has also been sold to Leeds Rhinos.

Tigers may seem short of half-back cover although they do have Jordan Rankin and Peter Mata’utia – both vying for the full-back role in 2020 – available to slot in if needed.

However, Powell has also suggested another alternative – young, homegrown full-back Calum Turner.

“I don’t think there has been a year while I have been at the club that it hasn’t evolved at some point,” he said, in terms of recruitment.

“With Jamie leaving, it frees up a little bit of space in the cap.

“We have got some young players there that I would like to give an opportunity to.

“Calum Turner has played at full-back but we will give him a chance at half-back and see how he goes.

“If he can get himself through then we have got three really exciting British half-backs there.

“But, at the moment, we haven’t got any definitive plans to bring anybody in.”

Goalkicker Turner, 20, debuted against Hull FC in 2018 and made a further five appearances for Tigers last term although he spent most of his time on loan at Featherstone Rovers.

Castleford have signed Salford Red Devils duo Derrell Olpherts and George Griffin for next season as well as Richardson, Toulouse Olympique forward Tyla Hepi and Cronulla Sharks wideman Sosaia Feki.

The likes of Gale, Ellis, Mitch Clark (Wigan Warriors) and Greg Minikin (Hull KR) have moved on but Powell said: “I think we have recruited really well. Other teams have made bigger signings, perception wise, than we have but I am really happy with what we have got. There are going to be some challenges in there for some of our players but I think they will step up.

“I don’t think many people will give us much of a chance of winning the whole thing but, for us, we are going to have a go at it.

“We are confident; we are doing some great things from a culture point of view, with players buying into what the club stands for.

“And that gives you a good foundation and platform to have a real crack at something special.”

Fans should get the chance to see some of those new faces in the Boxing Day friendly with Bradford Bulls when they arrive at Wheldon Road.

Powell said: “I have not fully decided but it will be a mix of players.

“We have some new players that will play in that game.

“We have got some young players and they are always looking to put themselves forward.

“Our young players are training exceptionally well so far this pre-season. I have been really impressed with them.

“And training has been really challenging as a result of them training well. We have got another couple of really tough weeks; I am looking forward to seeing how the players go.”