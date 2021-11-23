That was the message from Rob Burrow’s father Geoff after Kevin Sinfield completed his ‘extra mile’ run from Leicester to Leeds yesterday, raising an astonishing seven-figure sum in the process.

More than 1,000 fans turned out at Headingley to cheer an exhausted and emotional Sinfield across the finish line, where he was greeted by his former teammate Rob Burrow, a little less than 24 hours after he set out from Leicester on his epic charity trek.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds more lined the 101-mile route and by early afternoon more than £1m had been pledged to the fight against motor neurone disease (mnd), with the total rising by the minute.

Kevin Sinfield thanks his supporters at Headingley after completing his 101-mile run from Leicester to Leeds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Geoff Burrow, whose son was diagnosed with the illness two years ago, described the former Rhinos captain’s achievements as “nothing short of a miracle really”.

“He is super-human, an incredible man,” Burrow said of Sinfield.

“We all know him as Sir Kev and I am sure that will be official at some time, but the main thing is the good he is doing.”

Geoff Burrow applauds as Rob Burrow greets Kevin Sinfield after his 101-mile run. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Sinfield raised £2.7m by running seven marathons in as many days last year, but it will be hard to top his latest feat - and Burrow urged him not to try.

Burrow said: “I said before this, he has done enough.

“I think this is the ultimate one, I don’t think he should even try anything like this again, but who knows with Kevin?”

The government recently announced a £50m cash injection for mnd research.

Money raised through the ‘extra-mile’ challenge will be split between the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build a Rob Burrow Centre for MND in the city and the MND Association.

“It is going to make the difference, take the ball over the line in 2022,” Burrow added of what impact the money Sinfield has generated will have on the fight against a terminal illness which affects around 5,000 people in the UK at any one time.

“What he has done is beyond words, it is difficult to take in.”

Sinfield ran the route from Leicester Tigers’ Welford Road ground, where he is now an assistant-coach, in seven-mile sections, with an hour’s break in between each.

He was joined along the way by a host of guests, including another Rhinos legend Jamie Peacock, England footballer Gemma Bonner and Olympic gold medalists Alastair and Jonathan Brownlee.

Burrow’s wife Lindsey and eldest daughter Macey ran the final section alongside Sinfield and the Rhinos legend was clearly moved by the reception he received at Headingley.

“It’s brilliant,” Sinfield said.

“The support along the route has been incredible.

“It has been a real team effort by all the crew, I wouldn’t have got it done without them.”

Sinfield admitted he and friend David Spencer, who also ran the full course, were “broken” by the end.

He said: “I don’t know when I’ll be able to run again - it will be a couple of weeks!”

Of Burrow, Sinfield added: “He knows how much we love and care about him.

“To get a chance to show him again is wonderful.”