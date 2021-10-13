The 17 of the best NRL free agents still without a club in 2022 - could any of these stars join Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Hull KR, Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers or Huddersfield Giants?

A number of players in Super League are still waiting to sort their futures while a host of NRL stars are without clubs for 2022.
After scouring the free-agent list from the Australian competition, we looked at 17 of the best NRL players yet to secure a deal for 2022 and beyond to see which stars might opt to switch to Super League next year.
1. Edrick Lee
Edrick Lee - The Newcastle Knights winger has yet to secure his future. He has been with the Knights since 2019 and made his State of Origin debut with Queensland last year.
2. Blake Ferguson
Blake Ferguson - The NRL stalwart, who made his debut in the competition in 2009, is still without a club for next year after being released by Parramatta Eels.
3. Michael Chee-Kam
Michael Chee-Kam - The centre or second-rower has been released by Wests Tigers but is a reported target of South Sydney Rabbitohs.
4. Tex Hoy
Tex Hoy - The full-back made his NRL debut with Newcastle Knights last year but is out of contract with the club
