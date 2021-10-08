The 38 Super League free agents without a club in 2022 - could any of these players join Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Hull KR, Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers or Huddersfield Giants?

A number of top-flight players are set to see their contracts expire at the end of the season with their futures yet to be confirmed.
Below, we have broken down every player without a confirmed deal for 2022 and where they might end up come next year.
1. Olly Ashall-Bott
The Huddersfield Giants player has not confirmed his future.
Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
2. Adam Quinlan
The full-back will leave Hull KR after five years with the club.
Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
3. Tom Nisbet
The young full-back looks set to leave St Helens
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Ryan Hampshire
The Wakefield Trinity full-back is coming to the end of a two-year deal at the club.
Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com