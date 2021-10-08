FUTURES UNDEDICED: Luke Briscoe, Jesse Sene-Lefao and Adam Quinlan. Pictures: SWpix.com.

The 38 Super League free agents without a club in 2022 - could any of these players join Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Hull KR, Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers or Huddersfield Giants?

With the 2021 Super League season coming to a close with Saturday's Grand Final between St Helens and Catalans Dragons, a number of clubs already have plans in motion for next campaign.

By Ben McKenna
Friday, 8th October 2021, 12:36 pm

A number of top-flight players are set to see their contracts expire at the end of the season with their futures yet to be confirmed.

Below, we have broken down every player without a confirmed deal for 2022 and where they might end up come next year.

1. Olly Ashall-Bott

The Huddersfield Giants player has not confirmed his future.

Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

2. Adam Quinlan

The full-back will leave Hull KR after five years with the club.

Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

3. Tom Nisbet

The young full-back looks set to leave St Helens

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

4. Ryan Hampshire

The Wakefield Trinity full-back is coming to the end of a two-year deal at the club.

Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Super LeagueWakefield TrinityHull FCHull KRLeeds Rhinos
Next Page
Page 1 of 10