Huddersfield Giants celebrate beating Wakefield. Picture: PA.

They had built up their healthy advantage inside just 15 minutes but then conceded 22 unanswered points in a dismal display.

Chester offered a withering assessment of his side and admitted: “You should never lose a game when you go 18 points in front.

“There’s some things today I’ve seen on the rugby field I’ve not seen for a long time.

Joe Westerman breaks through to score for Wakefield. Picture: Steve Riding

“We weren’t brave enough defensively and there were some big turning points.

“We couldn’t catch a drop-out on the full and we threw the ball in the in-goal and they came up with a try from that.

“In the second half we couldn’t get a roll on.

“We had guys who wanted to do it themselves and we went away from the plan.”

Jake Wardle's winning try for Huddersfield. Picture: Steve Riding

Chester was dismayed by the displays of his props.

“I am filthy with our middles; they were really, really poor,” he bemoaned.

“We are saying the same things week-in, week-out.

“Some of these players just aren’t good enough, they are really struggling with the tempo of the game.

Jermaine McGillvary scores for Huddersfield. Picture: Steve Riding

“Some of our bigger guys, movement-wise, are really, really struggling.

“The players, myself and the rest of the staff are embarrassed by that second half performance.”

Chester even wondered if his side thought they had won the game before kick-off.

“Maybe some of our guys looked at their teamsheet and thought we’re in for an easy day,” he added.

“We always knew with the squad they had out, they have a lot of good young kids and they brought some real energy.

“They got some joy through the middle and we weren’t tough enough as a group.