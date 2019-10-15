Three Leeds Rhinos players named in England Knights squad - Huddersfield Giants, Hull and Hull KR also represented

Three Leeds Rhinos players have been named in England Knights' squad to face Jamaica at Emerald Headingley on Sunday.

Centre Harry Newman, prop Mikolaj Oledzki and back-rower Cameron Smith will all be on duty on their home pitch.

The squad also includes Huddersfield Giants' Matty English, Kruise Leeming and Darnell McIntosh, Josh Bowden of Hull and new Hull KR signing Greg Minikin, the former Castleford three-quarter.

Knights coach Paul Anderson said: “I think this squad shows why it was so important for the Knights to play this autumn.

“You can see from the Great Britain squad how much guys like Jack Hughes and Joe Philbin benefited from going to Papua New Guinea with the Knights last year.

“The other part of the pathway is young players such as Harry Newman, Harry Smith and Morgan Smithies coming up from the academy after outstanding performances against the Australian Schoolboys last autumn and then building on that with their club performances this season.

“The average age of the squad is only 22, and 12 of the 19 will be hoping to win their first Knights cap.

"That makes it an exciting squad to be around and, with attractive opposition in Jamaica, we hope rugby league supporters will be keen to watch our next generation in international action next weekend.”

The England Knights’ 19-man squad for Sunday is: Jack Ashworth (St Helens), Josh Bowden (Hull FC), Rob Butler (London Broncos), Niall Evalds (Salford Red Devils), Joe Greenwood (Wigan Warriors), Toby King (Warrington Wolves), Kruise Leeming (Huddersfield Giants), Tom Lineham (Warrington), Darnell McIntosh (Huddersfield), Greg Minikin (Hull KR), Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki (both Leeds Rhinos), Oliver Partington (Wigan), Matt English (Huddersfield), Sam Powell (Wigan), Danny Richardson (St Helens), Harry Smith (Wigan), Cameron Smith (Leeds), Morgan Smithies (Wigan).