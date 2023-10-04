Three Super League-based players named in Tonga squad but big names missing
Lolohea will get the chance to finish the year on a high after featuring 27 times in a disappointing campaign for the Giants.
Tonga boss Kristian Woolf has selected Hurrell and Will Hopoate from former club St Helens.
There are only three Super League-based players in a 22-man squad that boasts household names and young talent from the NRL, including Addin Fonua-Blake, Daniel Tupou and Eliesa Katoa.
New South Wales forward Tyson Frizell, who considered an offer from Hull KR earlier this year before committing to Newcastle Knights, is set to represent his third country after receiving a call-up.
The 31-year-old has previously played for Wales and Australia.
Jason Taumalolo, Sio Siua Taukeiaho, David Fifita, Sione Katoa and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak have all been ruled out of the tour.
“This squad is a strong mix of both players who have shown their passion and skill for Tonga previously, and a few new faces that have underlined their promise with their form in the NRL this season,” said Woolf.
“The inclusion of players like Addin Fonua-Blake, Will Hopoate and Felise Kuafusi and the addition of Tyson Frizell to a Tongan squad for the first time will give us a great base.
“But this is also a Tongan squad for the future. We are going to give some of our impressive young players a chance to show their talents on the international stage.”
The series kicks off in St Helens on October 22 and moves on to Huddersfield before concluding at Headingley on November 4.
Tonga squad: Latu Fainu (Manly Sea Eagles), Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors), Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans), Tyson Frizell (Newcastle Knights), Siliva Havili (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Will Hopoate (St Helens), Konrad Hurrell (both St Helens), Isaiya Katoa (Dolphins), Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm), Felise Kaufusi (Dolphins), Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles), Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants), Haumole Olakau’atu (Manly Sea Eagles), Will Penisini (Parramatta Eels) Hame Sele (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Mosese Suli (St George Illawarra Dragons), Tevita Tatola, Dion Teaupa (both South Sydney Rabbitohs), Starford To'a (Wests Tigers), Daniel Tupou, Siua Wong (both Sydney Roosters).