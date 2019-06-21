Tigers going from the sublime to ridiculous

CASTLEFORD TIGERS coach Daryl Powell has challenged his players to step up at Salford Red Devils tonight admitting they should be delivering more.

Although sat fifth, the West Yorkshire club will be replaced by Salford if they lose against them while Wigan Warriors and eighth-placed Huddersfield could also usurp them.

Castleford are proving inconsistent this term, losing 31-18 at home to Hull FC having beaten Huddersfield Giants the week before.

Salford secured a first win in five games when beating Wakefield Trinity 44-20 on Sunday and Powell conceded: “We have just got to keep playing, keep getting better.

“We have to try and get a bit more consistent; consistency is a big word for us at the moment.

“We go from the sublime to the ridiculous in games and we need some of our players to step up.

“We’ve got to be better at dealing with high balls. Our wingers have got to be on the ball with that, our centres as well.

“We need improvement from players and a collective mindset of keep working hard and keep believing we can do it.”

Powell could enjoy the rarity of naming an unchanged side this evening.

“The difficult thing for us this year is we’ve always been bringing people back from injury and that sometimes takes a few weeks to get back playing how you want to play,” he added.

“The team is looking stronger on paper; we’ve just got to make sure it looks stronger on a rugby league field over 80 minutes.

“That word consistency is one that’s really important.”