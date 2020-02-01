Toronto Wolfpack v Castleford Tigers – Daryl Powell hopes Tigers can steal limelight in Headingley opener

IT is rare that a curtain-raiser commands more attention than the main event.

However, that could be deemed the case tomorrow when Castleford Tigers face Toronto Wolfpack in the part one of Super League’s maiden double-header at Emerald Headingley.

Castleford Tigers' Junior Moors. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

They are up first before Leeds Rhinos face Hull FC in all four clubs’ opening round of the competition.

It is set to be a sell-out with many neutral fans coming along not only to perhaps see newcomers Toronto for the first time but mainly in the hope of watching superstar Sonny Bill Williams take to the field.

The dual-code legend, who signed the biggest contract in rugby history when leaving the All Blacks for Toronto after last year’s World Cup, is named in Wolfpack’s initial 21-man squad and is expected to make his first rugby league appearance since playing for Sydney Roosters in 2014.

Castleford, of course, faced the promoted Canadian side a fortnight ago and came unstuck 16-10 in captain Michael Shenton’s testimonial game at Wheldon Road.

They are fully aware, then, what Brian McDermott’s team are capable of.

“We learned a lot from that game,” said Tigers coach Daryl Powell.

“I think we have a really solid understanding of the way we want to play the game but it takes a bit of time to get that nailed.

“We have got a couple of different combinations, but the signs are really positive.

“We did a lot of good stuff in that last match. We had a look at Toronto and some of our players played really well in that game.

“There were elements of our performance that were outstanding. Our yardage defence was great and our yardage with the ball was great.

“We’d want to be a little bit better in attacking positions on Sunday afternoon and we conceded a couple of sloppy tries so there were lots of positives to come from it, but lots we want to get better at as well.

“It is a challenge; they showed us the other week they’ve got some ability and some dangerous players so we are going to need to play well.”

Castleford’s new signings Danny Richardson, George Griffin, Tyla Hepi and Derrell Olpherts are all set to make their competitive debut for the club.

Sosaia Feki, the impressive winger who joined from Cronulla Sharks, is ruled out due to injury so Cheyse Blair, Greg Eden and James Clare will all aim to take his spot.

Castleford are also without a raft of forwards – Oliver Holmes, Mike McMeeken, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Alex Foster and Matt Cook – but Junior Moors could make a surprise return from his own injury after being included in the 21-man squad.

Toronto have named a strong squad with former Castleford prop Gadwin Springer hoping to get a chance to feature against his old employers.

Ex-Leeds Rhinos prop Brad Singleton is also looking to make a quick return to his former ground after switching clubs last autumn.