Toulouse Olympique v Featherstone Rovers: We’ll need to be at our best to cause a shock says Ryan Carr

BOSS RYAN Carr is confident Featherstone Rovers can cause a shock tomorrow, but admits they will have to be at their absolute best.

Rovers visit Toulouse Olympique (6.30pm UK time) for a Betfred Championship elimination play-off.

The winners will go through to face league leaders Toronto Wolfpack – in Canada – with a Super League place up for grabs in next weekend’s Grand Final.

Since losing 26-24 to Toulouse in the final round of the regular season, when they had a late touchdown controversially ruled out, Rovers have been the form team in the play-offs, scoring 64 points and conceding 22.

Carr is happy with Rovers’ progress and believes they can keep their season alive for one more week.

“We have been pretty good, beating Leigh away and York away,” he said.

“They are as hard as anyone, really and that’s how this competition has been all year – anyone can beat anyone on their day.

“We can’t be anything short of our best, especially against a quality team like Toulouse.”

Having already beaten the two sides who finished immediately above them, Rovers have been the play-offs’ surprise package.

“We are proud of what we have achieved this year, but you are never satisfied, you always want to do better,” Carr said.

“We have got a lot of belief and a lot of confidence in ourselves and we know if we are at our best we are going to give ourselves a really good chance to win the game.”

Rovers’ lost both league meetings with Toulouse this year, being pipped 8-2 in France and Carr is expecting another close game so defence will hold the key to the visitors’ hopes of creating another upset.

“The defensive attitude and application has been very good,” he said of Rovers’ recent performances.

“The boys are turning up for each other and there’s a willingness to do whatever it takes.

“Toulouse are known for their attacking threat, they like to throw the ball around and they score a lot of points so we know we are up for a huge challenge there.

“But if you want to beat them you have got to be good defensively, that’s the only way you’ll win.”