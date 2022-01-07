Vaccination status is a private matter insists Wakefield Trinity’s Reece Lyne

WARMING UP: Wakefield Trinity's Reece Lyne, left, in training yesterday at Dewsbury Rams' artificial pitch under the watchful guise of head coach Willie Poching. Picture: Tony Johnson.

As the new Betfred Super League season approaches, the Rugby Football League is keen to see as many players as possible double vaccinated before the kick-off on February 10.

With the spread of the more transmissible Omicron variant, the sport’s authorities and clubs – who could face forfeiting games 48-0 if they are unable to fulfil a fixture in 2022 because of a Covid outbreak – are looking to reduce the chances of another campaign being badly disrupted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Furthermore, as a sign of how seriously clubs are contemplating the matter, Trinity CEO Michael Carter has revealed he would now consider a player’s vaccination status before deciding whether or not to sign him given unvaccinated players who test positive could be forced out of action for around three weeks with the return-to-play protocol and self-isolation.

LIMBERING UP: Wakefield Trinity players in training yesterday. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Unvaccinated players who have a close contact with a Covid case must still isolate, which clearly potentially has a major impact on their availability to play.

On his own decision, England international Lyne told The Yorkshire Post: “At first, I wasn’t in a rush to get it (vaccination).

“I thought I’m fit, young, healthy so I was in no rush. But I am double jabbed now and just had my booster yesterday.

“I’ve had all three vaccinations. But I had no real opinion on it and it is one of those issues where it is up to the individual.

“I know the clubs are trying to push for it (double vaccination and booster) and that’s their right as a business; they want their players to be able to play every game. But I also think individuals should have a choice and a right as well to decide what kind of things are put in their bodies.”

By December 23, according to the RFL, 80.66 per cent of Super League players had been double-vaxxed, falling short of the 85 per cent threshold that needed to be met for scrums to return in 2022.

That will be reviewed at the end of this month.

Lyne, 29, explained what influenced his own decision to have the vaccination.

The Yorkshireman said: “I mainly thought life could be a bit easier if I got it done.

“Whether that’s the right or wrong reason to have it done is up for debate. But my partner has had it twice and I know a lot of people who have had it.

“I’ve never had Covid and hopefully won’t. With the stipulations coming in around holidays and things, it just made sense for me to make an easier way of life.

“But I’ve no issues with those who decide not to have it.”

Lyne is not aware of how many players have been vaccinated at Belle Vue, nor if any have refused the jab. He added: “I’m not too sure who is vaccinated and who isn’t; it’s a private matter.

“The club will be aware of the impact that could have potentially down the line.

“But it doesn’t matter to me and some players don’t like to discuss it as it is private. I don’t ask them those sorts of questions.”

On whether players may change their mind in the future if it means they might not get a new contract, Lyne added: “If people are strongly against it (vaccination), that’s their choice.

“Whether it’s right or wrong to be punished, I don’t really know.

“But from the club’s point of view, they’ll do what’s best for the club. The individual will do what’s best for the individual.