VIDEO – Adam Tangata in at Wakefield Trinity as Keegan Hirst heads to halifax

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have signed Halifax forward Adam Tangata on loan until the end of this season, with Keegan Hirst moving the other way on a similar deal.

Tangata spent four years with Halifax before moving to Widnes Vikings last autumn.

IN: Adam Tangata. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He returned to the Shay in April when Widnes’s financial problems brought his time there to an end.

He is Trinity’s third loan signing this week, after Wigan Warriors full-back/winger Morgan Escare and prop Chris Green from Hull.

Wakefield coach Chris Chester feels the Cook Island international will bring “a real toughness” to Trinity’s squad.

He said: “I have watched him quite a lot over the last couple of years and we nearly signed him 18 months ago.

“When the option came to bring him in I jumped at the chance.

“He is probably something we’ve been lacking in the middle of the park, somebody who’s got a bit of whack in him, a bit of toughness and aggression.”

Hirst joined Wakefield from Batley Bulldogs at the end of 2016 and is out of contract this autumn.

“We all wish him well,” said Chester.

OUT: Keegan Hirst. Picture: Simon Hulme

“While we didn’t want to lose any more players, we didn’t want to stand in the way of Keegan getting a deal elsewhere.

“For Keegan, a change is as good as a rest.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him, he has been a great signing for us, but I just felt – and Keegan felt as well – the time was right for a move.

“He won’t be offered a deal here and that’s the reason we wanted to get him out somewhere, so he can explore his options.”

Hirst was not the only player to leave Wakefield yesterday.

Half-back Ben Reynolds, who made six appearances for Trinity earlier this season and also had a spell on loan at Featherstone Rovers, has rejoined his former club Leigh Centurions on a contract until the end of 2020.

Castleford Tigers have agreed a one-year contract extension with hooker or back-row forward Jacques O’Neill.

O’Neill has made seven appearances for the first team this season.

Coach Daryl Powell said: “He’s a tough character, he can play nine and 13 and he has done well in both roles so I’m delighted he’s agreed to extend for another year.”