Waiting game for Hull KR's injury problems as relegation battle intensifies

HULL KR boss Tony Smith will give late checks on Mitch Garbutt and Craig Hall to see if they are fit for Saturday’s crucial game in Perpignan - but admits full-back Adam Quinlan only has a "chance" of playing again this season.

READ MORE: For all your rugby league news

Prop Garbutt (knee) and Hall (foot) have injury concerns while star Australian Quinlan, not long back from a serious knee injury, suffered an abductor issue in their last outing against Wakefield Trinity.

Relegation-threatened Rovers - who sit 11th but joint-bottom with London Broncos and Huddersfield Giants - fly out to Perpignan tomorrow ahead of Saturday’s game against Catalans Dragons.

Smith - who hopes to use Hall as Quinlan’s replacement at No1 - said: “Quinny has done both his abductors.

“He has a chance of playing the last game of the year maybe if things go well so that is a bit of a blow for Quinny and the team.

“But it is what it is and we have to check out Mitch Garbutt and Craig Hall this week to see if they’re ready or not.”

After Catalans, KR host Lonon on Friday week before finishing off at Salford Red Devils.

They are not set to get any of their other recently injured players back for the trip to France.

Smith added: “Matty Parcell will be next week more than likely against London. That’s the expectation.

“George Lawler will probably be next week, too.

“That’s where we’re at but it’s always a test this time of year for every team to get people fit and healthy on the park so it’s just another challenge for us.”