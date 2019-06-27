Wakefield duo Tupou and Lyne sign new contracts

Wakefield Trinity’s star centre pairing Bill Tupou and Reece Lyne have both agreed new deals with the club.

Tonga international Tupou – who returns from a three-month lay-off against Huddersfield Giants tomorrow – was due out of contract at the end of next season but has now extended his stay at Belle Vue until 2022.

Former Hull FC centre Lyne, who earned England honours last year, has gone further by pledging his future with Trinity until the end of 2024.

It is a real boost for head coach Chris Chester whose side are on a six-game losing run heading into the crucial contest against Huddersfield.

He said: “They’re both a massive part of the squad and have been getting better and better each season.

“They’ve been reaping the rewards for their performances over the years, with Reece getting in the England squad and Bill selected for the Dream Team.

“Bill was in devastating form before his injury and we’re really pleased we’ve now got him back. To have them both commit their futures to the club is excellent.”

Tupou, 28, joined from Canberra Raiders in 2015 and said he is now “looking forward to getting a bit of silverware in the next few years”, a sentiment echoed by his team-mate.

Lyne, who has scored 50 tries in 150 games since joining from Hull in 2012, said: “It was a pretty straight-forward decision.

“I love the club and the fans have been brilliant. I’m determined to play a part in bringing a trophy to this great club. I class this as my home.”

Trinity also see Tyler Randell return tomorrow. Giants captain Leroy Cudjoe is set for his first game since August and England’s Jermaine McGillvary and Michael Lawrence are fit again.