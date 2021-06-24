Wakefield Trinity 14 Wigan 6: Ryan Hampshire and Matty Ashurst tries earn Trinity victory

Wakefield Trinity's Yusuf Aydin (centre) is tackled by Wigan Warriors' Kai Pearce-Paul (left) and Joe Shorrocks. Pictures: PA

First-half tries from Ryan Hampshire and Matty Ashurst put Trinity up 12-0 at half-time and, although Umyla Hanley scored in the second half for Wigan it was not enough to stop Wakefield recording their fourth victory of the season.

Both teams were hit hard by injuries and representative call-ups, with Wakefield’s Joe Westerman and Reece Lyne on England duty, Kelepi Tanginoa and Liam Kay with the Combined Nations All Stars, and Bill Tupou injured. Wigan were without 10 first-choice squad members.

It was Wigan who began the match stronger, Thomas Leuluai forcing his way over the line after seven minutes only to be held up.

Wakefield Trinity's Mason Lino (left) and Wigan Warriors' Jake Bibby in action.

It was the home team who broke the deadlock in the 16th minute through Hampshire.

Tom Johnstone returned a kick and made a break down the left flank, finding the half-back in support for the try. Mason Lino’s successful conversion gave Trinity an early 6-0 lead.

Shortly before half-time, Ashurst dived over for his side’s second of the night after a kick caused havoc in the visitors’ line.

Lino nailed the conversion to make it 12-0 at the break.

The Warriors continued to probe for a response as Hanley crossed, Harry Smith converting.

Lino kicked a penalty goal to secure a 14-6 victory.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Kershaw, Arundel, Senior, Johnstone, Hampshire, Lino, Battye, B. Walker, Arona, Pitts, Ashurst, Crowther. Substitutes: K. Wood, Y. Aydin, Fifita, Batchelor.

Wigan: Marshall, Bibby, Isa, McDonnell, Hanley, Leuluai, Smith, Bullock, Powell, Havard, Smithies, Pearce-Paul, Partington. Substitutes: Byrne, Clark, O’Neill, Shorrocks.