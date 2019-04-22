Wakefield Trinity 26 Leeds Rhinos 24: Teenager Kershaw enjoys winning debut

IT IS not the first time he has said it this season, but Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester felt yesterday’s win over Leeds Rhinos was the best of his three years in charge.

Beating Rhinos is not a particularly special, unusual or unexpected achievement at the moment, but Wakefield went into the second game of their Easter schedule without 12 senior players, including all three of their 2018 Dream Team representatives, both first-choice half-backs and their two specialist hookers.

Wakefield's Lee Kershaw races away to score his side's first try. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Even against a team second from bottom in Super League it seemed the best they could realistically hope for was a competitive performance, but while their fans feared the worst, players and staff continued to believe.

Their win was built on a fine defensive effort, clinical finishing from long-range and never-say-die team spirit.

Remarkably Trinity did not have a play-the-ball in their opponents’ 20 until the 66th minute, by which time they led 26-12.

Wakefield scored two long-range tries to open a 12-0 lead after 20 minutes, but when Leeds levelled before the break it seemed they would wear the hosts down.

Instead two penalties edged Wakefield back in front and then they used their pace to cut Leeds’s left-side open twice and take a firm grip on the game.

Though Rhinos scored two tries in the final 10 minutes, Wakefield, perhaps aided by an extra day to prepare, were full value for a precious win.

“It was a great all-round team effort,” reflected Chester. “I know I said it after the Hull game and I’ll probably get some stick, but I genuinely feel that win was my best at Wakefield Trinity.”

Nineteen-year-old winger Lee Kershaw scored Trinity’s opening try on his Super League debut.

He has been playing on loan at Oldham, but handled the step up from League One in impressive style and was named man of the match.

Chester added: “This is a team that will never get beaten on effort. I thought the team spirit we’ve got was evident and we fought to the very last minute.

“We gave an opportunity to a young kid who I thought was fantastic. He didn’t look out of place, carried the ball strongly and is certainly one for the future. I am a proud coach.”

Kershaw’s first try came when Tom Briscoe knocked on what should have been a try-creating pass from Kallum Watkins and Mason Caton-Brown, playing out of position at centre, picked up to send the youngster dashing clear from inside his own half.

Then Reece Lyne intercepted from Richie Myler to add a second, but Leeds responded through tries by Liam Sutcliffe, from a Myler kick, and Brett Ferres, who crossed off Trent Merrin’s offload.

Ryan Hampshire converted both Trinity’s first-half tries and then added two penalty goals at the start of the second.

On 54 minutes he and Lyne linked to send Ben Jones-Bishop racing in against the winger’s former club and the same duo fashioned a try for Max Jowitt, which Hampshire improved, with 20 minutes left.

When Leeds finally got their act together it was too late, Matt Parcell adding tries on 70 minutes and the final play of the game. Sutcliffe maintained his 100 per cent conversion rate.

Rhinos, missing Konrad Hurrell, but with Merrin back, failed to back up their Good Friday win over Huddersfield Giants. Coach Dave Furner said: “We did a really good job to come back from 12-0, playing some decent football.

“In the second half we talked about doing the same things – stick to the game plan. I thought we went away from it in the second half, in particular at the start. It wasn’t good enough. We need to learn from that second half, but we need more actions and a bit more control from our senior players.”

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Caton-Brown, Kershaw, Reynolds, Hampshire, Kopczak, Crowther, Arona, Kirmond, Horo, King. Substitutes: Hirst, Pauli, Fifita, Annakin.

Leed Rhinos: Lolohea, T Briscoe, Watkiins, Newman, Handley, L Sutcliffe, Myler, Peteru, Dwyer, Albert, Ferres, Trout, Merrin. Substitutes: Singleton, Donaldson, Oledzki, Parcell.

Referee: C Kendall (Huddersfield).