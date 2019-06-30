Wakefield Trinity back on track in time for Catalans Dragons trip

HAT-TRICK HERO Tyler Randell believes Wakefield Trinity are out of their “rut” and back on track for the top five.

Trinity ended a six-game losing run in league and cup when they thrashed Huddersfield Giants 36-10 on Friday.

Tyler Randell touches down for his second try against Huddersfield Giants.' Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Randell’s treble did most of the damage in a win which gave Wakefield valuable breathing space in the battle against relegation.

It also dragged them back into the hunt for play-off qualification and Randell is confident they will kick on for a strong finish to the year.

“The game was really important for us to get our season back on track,” said the Australian hooker, who returned to the side after missing the previous game due to concussion.

“Huddersfield were only two points behind us and it was definitely a must-win game, no matter how we did it.

“I am glad we won and by a good score as well.”

Trinity had not tasted victory in the league since beating Huddersfield at John Smith’s Stadium at the start of May.

They visit Catalans Dragons on Saturday and Randell said they will take fresh confidence with them to the south of France.

He added: “When you get stuck in a bit of a run, losing a few in a row, it is hard.

“Everyone is trying hard during the week to change it, but games just aren’t going your way.

“You just need that one good win, like we got (last Friday), to turn your season around.

“It doesn’t matter how you get it, you just need to get a win to get out of that rut.

“Now we can put a bad month behind us and move on.

“It is very tight on the table and we just need to get a roll going now.”

Randell scored both Wakefield’s first-half tries as they built a 16-10 interval lead and added his third try late on to cap a dominant final 40 minutes.

“I couldn’t tell you when my last hat-trick was,” he admitted.

“I might have scored one when I was 10 years old, but definitely not in any senior rugby league.”