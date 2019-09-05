Wakefield Trinity boss Chris Chester ignores injuries and insists they can beat Challenge Cup holders Warrington Wolves to survive

WHILE others may be understandably fraught - not least his chief executive - Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester insists he is “excited” by the challenge of tonight’s game at Warrington Wolves.

Endangered Trinity are one of three clubs all sitting just two points above bottom-placed London Broncos approaching this penultimate round.

With that in mind, they could really do with a surprise win at the Challenge Cup holders to ease any relegation tension rather than potentially facing London in a shoot-out next weekend.

Asked if Trinity would be keeping an eye out on what happens at Hull KR this evening - his former club do them a massive favour by beating Broncos - he said: “I certainly won’t be.

"My main focus is making sure we get the job done Friday night. I’m pretty certain (CEO) Michael (Carter) and the rest of the guys will have their heads in their phones but we have a job to do against Warrington.

“It’s a massive game for the club and for the players. If we can play like we have done the last couple of weeks I’m pretty confident of getting the result.

“The sooner we know that everything is done and dusted the easier it is and the sooner we can announce signings.”

Admittedly, Wakefield were unfortunate not to beat high-flying Wigan Warriors on Sunday while previously they ended a long losing run by defeating KR.

Even the loss of three players from that narrow Wigan loss, including Dream Team centre Bill Tupou who faces three months out with a torn pec, has not diminished Chester’s positivity.

“We’ve got 18 fit players for this week and there’s a few players in there playing for contracts as well so it gives me another game to look at those guys,” he said.

“I think all the pressure is on Warrington; they need that win to get back into the top-two. We go there with a fighting chance and I’m looking forward to it.”

Wakefield have not won at Wolves since 2014 and their hosts have star Australian stand-off Blake Austin fit again. Chester said: “Until his injury, he was Man of Steel favourite and the form player but we’ve genuinely not done a lot of work on them. We’ve focused on us - we do need to improve our kicking - and I think it’ll be two evenly matched teams.”