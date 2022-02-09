Wakefield Trinity chief Willie Poching having "sleepless" nights ahead of Hull FC opener

However, fans need not worry - the head coach is simply concerned about who to leave OUT of his side for Sunday’s Belle Vue clash.

Wakefield head into their first fixture with only long-term injuries Bill Tupou, Lee Kershaw and Jack Croft missing meaning Poching has plenty of choice at his disposal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is tricky,” he said.

“It always is. We’ve still got to put some polish on it but the squad of 21 even was difficult.

“Since the end of last season, we’ve been having some tough conversations with some players. You;’re letting people down but you just have to be as honest as you can and truthful.

“I think the players appreciate that and that’s what they want.”

New signings Liam Hood, Lee Gaskell, Tom Lineham, Jai Whitbread, Corey Hall, Sadiq Adebiyi, Thomas Minns and John Davetanivalu will all hope to feature but competition is tough throughout.

Wakefield Trinity head coach Willie Poching (SIMON WILKINSON.SWPIX)

Asked if he has been sleeping well, Poching said: “Not really!

“The weekend was tough trying to sort out combinations and figure out squads.

“There’s been a couple of tough conversations and there’s a couple more to be had and that will probably cause me a little bit more sleepless (nights).