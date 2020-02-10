Wakefield Trinity hunt new date for Catalans Dragons clash

Wakefield Trinity will have to find slots for two rearranged fixtures this season.

Trinity's home meeting with Catalans Dragons, scheduled for yesterday [Sunday], was postponed after Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue, was lashed by strong winds and torrential rain from Storm Ciara.

And Trinity already had a Betfred Super League round seven showdown with Huddersfield Giants to fit in after both sides' early entry into the Coral Challenge Cup this year, in round five next month, meant that had to be rearranged.

The Rugby Football League asked Trinity to look at playing the Catalans game today [Monday], but that proved impractical.

"If we don't progress in the Challenge Cup we will probably look at one of the Challenge Cup rounds," Wakefield's chief executive Michael Carter said.

"We could look at the quarter-final weekend, the semi-finals or even the final as long as we don't clash with the actual final on the Saturday afternoon.

"We will see what happens with that first, but failing that we will have to squeeze it in midweek.

"If that happens we'll try and make it so it is around when Catalans are playing another away game in this country."

Giants' home game against Leeds Rhinos yesterday also fell victim to Storm Ciara so they have two matches to rearrange.

And Catalans are in a similar situation as they were due to visit St Helens this weekend, when the Super League champions will be in World Club Challenge action against Sydney Roosters.

"It's not ideal, it isn't going to be easy," Carter admitted.

With Catalans already in the country, the RFL were keen for Trinity to consider this evening as a possible date.

But Carter said minor wind damage to the stadium caused safety concerns "which is pretty much why we ended up calling it off yesterday" and there were also logistical issues around bringing in matchday staff at short notice.

Carter stressed the damage will not affect this Sunday's visit of Warrington Wolves.

"It's just wind damage to bits and pieces of cladding and things like that, nothing serious," he said.

"Volunteers will have it fixed up this week."