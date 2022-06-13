Wakefield Trinity lose key man to suspension for Salford Red Devils clash

The Rugby Football League's match review panel has charged the Trinity half-back with a grade B high tackle in Sunday's win over Warrington Wolves.

"Tried to tackle but reckless about outcome," the panel noted.

The suspension leaves Wakefield without a key man for the trip to the AJ Bell Stadium on June 26 but they will go there in high spirits after winning back-to-back games to ease their relegation concerns.

Mason Lino has been banned for a high tackle. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Salford have also lost a player for that match after centre Tim Lafai was handed a one-game suspension for grade B other contrary behaviour.

Lafai has been punished for a late hit in Salford's defeat by Wigan Warriors on Friday night.

St Helens forward James Bell has also received a one-match ban after being charged with grade A dangerous contact in the win over Hull KR.

The notes read: "Player goes to ground and then opponent is pushed over the player by player's team-mates who traps leg. Accidental contact."

Tim Lafai will sit out Salford's game against Wakefield. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hull FC's Josh Griffin was one of four players handed zero-match penalty notices.