Wakefield Trinity make their move in bid to pull clear of Super League drop zone

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have become the latest relegation-threatened team to stregthen their squad for the crucial final five Super League rounds.

Now sitting ninth in the table, just two points above the danger zone, Trinity yesterday confirmed the arrival of Wigan Warriors full-back or winger Morgan Escare and Hull prop Chris Green, both on loan until the end of the season.

HELPING HAND: Morgan Escare. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Three of the other five teams at risk of dropping into the Championship, bottom club London Broncos, Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos, have also made recent additions to their squad.

Clubs have until Friday to register players for the rest of the season.

Injuries have played a significant role in Wakefield’s slide from third in the table earlier this year to their current perilous situation.

Coach Chris Chester feels Escare and Green will provide extra competition for places in a squad who have won only one of their last 11 league and Cup games.

Assessing the new faces, Chester said: “Morgan will add plenty of competition across the backline and inject some energy and pace into the squad.

“Chris strengthens the pack as we enter a crucial part of the season and gives us competition in the middle.”

Escare is available for Sunday’s visit of Hull and will not be prevented from playing against Wigan when his parent club visit Belle Vue on September 1.

Hull will not allow Green, whose contract there ends in the autumn, to play in this weekend’s fixture.

HOPEFUL: Leeds Rhinos' Konrad Hurrell.' Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Green made his Super League debut for Hull in 2012 and has played 13 times for them this year, including as a starting front-rower against Wigan six days ago.

He said: “The move happened pretty quickly and I’m looking forward to getting out on the pitch for Trinity.

“I just want to help as much as I can between now and the end of the season and hopefully the lads can finish the season well.

“I’d like to thank Hull FC for allowing me this opportunity to get some game time and now I can’t wait to get into training at Wakefield.”

Hull coach Lee Radford added: “Chris recently expressed as desire to go on loan to secure first team football.

“With him being off contract at the end of the year we understand his reasoning so we wish him all the best.”

Escare was a Grand Final winner last season, but the most recent of his six appearances for Wigan in 2019 was against London in May.

The 27-year-old joined Wigan in 2017 after four seasons with hometown club Catalans Dragons and has played 10 times for France.

“I’m looking forward to getting some game time and helping Wakefield in the last five games,” he said Escare, who has another year left on his Wigan contract.

“I’ve not played much this season at Wigan and I feel fresh and ready to go for Trinity.”

Meanwhile, Leeds’ powerful Tongan centre Konrad Hurrell is hopeful of being available for Friday’s visit of Catalans Dragons despite rolling an ankle during last week’s 44-0 win at Huddersfield.

Hurrell, who scored two tries in that game, confirmed: “I had a scan and it looks all right. It’s just bruised up. I should be all right for this week.”

Rhinos will be without winger Tom Briscoe who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Giants.

Three of the ‘Catalans five’ have been cleared to play against Leeds at Emerald Headingley.

The RFL’s disciplinary hearing overturned one-game bans handed out to centre Brayden Wiliame and forward Mickael Simon following last Saturday’s stormy clash with Warrington Wolves.

And the French side’s second-row Kenny Edwards was found not guilty of inciting the crowd.

All three will now be available for Friday’s game, but full-back Sam Tomkins and hooker Michael McIlorum will miss out.

Wiliame was accused of a grade B dangerous throw and Simon a grade A head-butt.

Wiliame pleaded guilty, but challenged the grading which was reduced to A (0 games). Simon denied the charge and was found not guilty.

Tomkins’ three-match penalty notice, issued for grade C punching, was upheld. He pleaded guilty, but challenged the grading which the panel found to be correct.

Leeds-born McIlorum’s one game ban for a grade B high tackle was increased to two. He denied the charge, but the panel found him guilty and increased the suspension on the grounds his challenge was “frivolous”.