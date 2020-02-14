Wakefield Trinity prop getting to grips with conditions and Warrington Wolves

WHEN NRL players move to Super League, learning to play in the wet is not something you would immediately think of as something high on their things to consider.

However, Wakefield Trinity prop Kelepi Tanginoa admits that has been one of the most challenging aspects of his switch since joining from Manly Sea Eagles last May.

He will help lead their charge against visitors Warrington Wolves tomorrow with blustery weather once more expected to be the order of the day.

Tanginoa feels he has now settled into life in Yorkshire, especially on the back of a full pre-season.

“The weather at the moment, I’m just trying to adapt to that,” said the former Australian Schoolboys international.

“Playing wet weather footy plays a big part in how I play.

“I guess I’m just used to playing on dry land (back home) and I’m adjusting to the weather at the moment.

“I think the biggest path for myself was having that pre-season trying to condition myself for it; I can play when it’s dry but I can’t play when it’s wet because I’ve never known that.

“But it’s helped a lot and I feel like I’m there now.”

So much so that Tanginoa, who is contracted until 2021, admits he now feels “at home” and can envisage staying at Belle Vue longer.

First, though, come Wolves, who stunned champions St Helens 19-0 last week.

“They have started off pretty strong and are, by far, the best side at the moment,” he said, Wakefield having lost at Hull KR and seen Sunday’s game against Catalans postponed due to Storm Ciara.

“But it will be good for us to showcase what we have and put up a good performance.

“We can challenge them, especially with the conditions and the weather forecast.

“Everything will be played really tight and it will be pretty interesting.”