Wakefield Trinity’s Bill Tupou ‘ahead’ of schedule as he nears return from groin injury

STAR Wakefield Trinity centre Bill Tupou is “ahead” of schedule as he nears his return from injury.

The 2018 Dream Team player has been sidelined since the beginning of April with a groin problem.

Bill Tupou.

However, Tupou has revealed that he is roughly two weeks away from making his return.

The 28-year-old still requires an update from a specialist but is confident he will be back playing within the next few weeks.

“Things have been going well, it has been two months now,” he said.

“Hopefully it will be a few weeks, I have got to see the specialist to see how it is.

Tupou scores against Hull earlier in the season.

“The last time I saw him, which was about two weeks ago, he said I was ahead of where he thought I should be.

“That’s why I will hopefully be two or three weeks away.”

The New Zealand-born player admits it is “frustrating” watching the action from the sidelines.

But he insists he is doing all he can to get back on the field as soon as possible.

“I have been training hard and it has been going well but I haven’t got to that level where I should be at,” he continued.

“I think it is just about taking it day by day until I can train with the boys and do contact.

“It is down to me, making sure I do rehab and making sure I do everything I can to get back quicker.”

He added: “It is tough watching the boys go out there and it is frustrating seeing the boys play and knowing that you could be out there.

“Injuries are all part of the game but I am just trying to get back as quick as I can. It is frustrating.”

Wakefield have lost their last three Super League outings but are still just two points outside the top five.

Trinity have had to contend with a large number of injury problems in 2019 but Tupou has full faith that they can finish in the play-off spots.

“Even though there are a few out, I still think we have the team to make that top five,” added Tupou.

“It is still a big goal of ours to get in there this year.

“We have finished fifth the past two years, and I think we can do it again.

“Getting more players back from injury will definitely help but I feel we have got the depth in the squad to keep getting wins.

“But hopefully we get some of our injured boys back soon.”