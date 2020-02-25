Wakefield Trinity's Ryan Hampshire plays with broken jaw for over an hour against Castleford Tigers

UTILITY BACK Ryan Hampshire played with a broken jaw for over an hour during Wakefield Trinity’s defeat at Castleford Tigers on Friday night.

The 25-year-old is set to be sidelined for six weeks with the injury, leaving Wakefield with just one fit half-back in captain Jacob Miller.

Ryan Hampshire in action against Warrington Wolves. PIC: Tony Johnson.

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester hailed the bravery of Hampshire, aptly nicknamed ‘Rocky’, as he played through the pain at Wheldon Road

“We have lost Rocky now, credit to him though because he did that jaw very early on in the game,” revealed Chester.

“It just shows how tough he is, to play 65 minutes with a broken jaw. It takes some doing.

“It takes a tough individual to get through a game like that. We are disappointed for Rocky and it does leave us short in the halves until we get these guys back.”

Wakefield are unsure of when Danny Brough will return to action but the veteran half-back did begin training again on Monday.

The former Huddersfield Giants star was injured in the opening game of the campaign at Hull KR, with initial fears that he would be out for the season.

“Broughy ran on Monday and jumped in with the session,” Chester added.

“It wasn’t great conditions, there was a covering of snow on the 4G pitch at Dewsbury where we have had to train.

“With the weather we have had, our pitch is out of use, along with a lot other pitches we use. It is very difficult to get out on a grass pitch.

“Broughy has trained and will train again Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday and we will see how he is towards the back end of the week.”

If Brough is unable to feature in Sunday’s clash with Salford Red Devils, Chester does have a number of players who could partner Miller in the halves.

“Max Jowitt has played a little bit in there in the friendlies and last year with the reserve grade,” said Chester.

“Connor Bailey played exceptionally well at the weekend for the reserves, so there are two guys there that can give it a go.

“And we have got people like Kyle Wood and Josh Wood, so there are some options there. We have just got to get on with it.

“Injuries like this happen all year, I just hope we have got rid of the bad luck.”

Sunday’s hosts will be without Kevin Brown as he serves the second match of his two-game suspension.

The former Warrington half-back was given the two-game ban for a headbutt in Salford’s 12-10 defeat to Huddersfield Giants earlier this month.