Wakefield Trinity's Ryan Hampshire vows to make up for Hull FC let-down

WAKEFIELD Trinity’s Ryan Hampshire admitted he made his “fair share of mess-ups” during the defeat at Hull FC but has promised he - and his team - will improve against Huddersfield Giants.

The stand-off could not prevent the collapse as Chris Chester’s side fell away 30-14 at Hull on Sunday.

Wakefield Trinity's Ryan Hampshire and Reece Lyne try to stop Hull FC's Gareth Ellis. (SWPix)

They were just 14-10 behind at the break but a catalogue of handling errors then served to give the home side all the incentive they needed to push on and claim the two points.

“We were in it and it was tight but then we just never get ourselves a chance,” said Hampshire.

“We just kept dropping the ball in the second half. I think our completion rate was 36 per cent.

“I made my share of mess-ups. It was one of those games where we were poor and it wasn’t really us today.”

It means Wakefield go into Friday’s trip to Huddersfield having picked up just one win from their last three outings but they are still up in fourth spot.

Huddersfield sit tenth but will narrow the gap to Trinity to just two points if they can win at John Smith’s Stadium, showing just how congested the Super League table is.

“It will be a big one against Huddersfield,” admitted the former Castleford and Wigan Warriors player.

“I think we’ll get a few players back as well and we’ll be better than what we dished up today

“We normally come here and turn up well against Hull but it was their day today.

“It is frustrating but the good thing is - like after the loss against Cas - we have a few days and then we can play again.”

Following that narrow defeat at Castleford, they produced a superb victory over Leeds Rhinos on Easter Monday and will look for a similar response now.

Hampshire, who started the season at full-back, is set to continue in the No6 role with Jacob Miller and Danny Brough both still injured.

“I think I settled in at full-back really well,” he said.

“It will take me a few games to get into half.

“But it’s alright and I just want to do a good job for the team.”