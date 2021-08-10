Wakefield Trinity sack head coach Chris Chester

The decision comes with the club second bottom in Super League after Sunday’s dismal 22-18 defeat at Huddersfield Giants when Chester’s side squandered an 18-0 lead to lose a fifth successive game.

However, Trinity have struggled for large parts over the last couple of campaigns enduring a number of testing winless sequences.

Assistant Willie Poching has assumed the role of interim head coach with immediate effect and will take charge against Warrington Wolves on Sunday.

Wakefield-born Chester, who had been in charge since March 2016, was due out of contract at the end of the season and spoke recently about how he was unsure if he would be offered a new deal at Belle Vue.

Trinity chief executive Michael Carter said: “It’s always a sad and difficult decision when change is needed, but the Board felt that the time was right for change.

“For many reasons, we are stuck in a rut, and have an incredibly important period coming up, where the future of Super League will be defined.

“Chris came in at a low point for the club, and for me personally, and completely changed things around.

Wakefield Trinity boss Chris Chester, left, has been sacked. Assistant Willie Poching, right, takes over as interim head coach. (SWPIX)

“Under his leadership we played some of the best rugby this Club has seen in Super League in 2018 and 2019.

“Sadly, the last two years have been difficult for many reasons with injuries and COVID decimating us at times.

“There have been numerous occasions where we could have sought a postponement but played on with weakened teams, and ultimately that has reflected on Chris.

“He has also never been given the opportunity to spend the full salary cap. To truly compete these days, clubs need either a wealthy benefactor or large crowds and substantial off field income, none of which Chris has ever enjoyed here.

“At times, it must have felt like coaching with both hands tied behind his back.

“Chez will be remembered as a success at this Club, and one who always had its best interests at heart. I wish him every success for the future.”

Former Hull KR chief Chester, 42, led Trinity to its best ever Super League finishes in 2017 and again the following season but they have since badly struggled for consistency.

Trinity chairman John Minards added: “On behalf of the whole Board I would like to thank Chris for all his great work at our club.

“He has brought great commitment, dedication and skill to the difficult role of Wakefield Trinity Head Coach.