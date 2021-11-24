Wakefield Trinity secure ex-Gold Coast Titans prop Jai Whitbread

Wakefield Trinity have signed Australian prop Jai Whitbread from Leigh Centurions.

By Dave Craven
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 9:52 am
Jai Whitbread in action for Gold Coast Titans against Melbourne Storm in June before his move to Leigh Centurions. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

He has joined the West Yorkshire club on a one-year deal with the option for a second.

Whitbread, 23, made 30 appearances for Gold Coast Titans in the NRL before switching to Super League with Leigh towards the end of last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Having started training with Willie Poching’s side, he said: “It’s been unreal so far – the lads have been very welcoming and I’m enjoying being in training.

“My time at Leigh has given me an insight into what I can expect playing in Super League and I’m really looking forward to it.

“It’s a high-paced game, there are plenty of offloads and the ball is always in play.

“It’s a really enjoyable brand of footy to play and watch, so I’m just ready to get ripped in now and can’t wait for it.”

Poching added: “It’s not often you get someone of Jai’s NRL experience and age on our doorstep.

“So, when the chance came to meet and speak to him, I was taken by his demeanour, size and his will to keep developing and have a big impact on our team and club.

“He is a good young man, who as a player has a great skill set for a big fella, and he will complement and enhance the style we want to implement next season.”

Wakefield TrinityLeigh CenturionsWest YorkshireNRLLeigh