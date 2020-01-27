Wakefield Trinity sign French forward Romain Navarrete from Wigan Warriors

Wakefield Trinity have boosted their injury-hit pack by bringing in Wigan Warriors prop Romain Navarrete on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old French international could make his debut when Trinity visit Hull KR on Friday in Betfred Super League round one.

A string of injuries suffered last year and in pre-season have left Wakefield light in the middle of the field and Navarrete will help plug the gap.

He made 24 appearances for Wigan in 2019 and also has Super League experience with Catalans Dragons.

“I’m really pleased to get the opportunity to come here,” Navarrete said.

“I met all of the lads this [Monday] morning and they were all welcoming. I can’t wait to train with them and enjoy myself."

He confirmed: “Hopefully I’ll be in contention on Friday. If I get the opportunity to play for Wakefield on Friday, it will be very good.”

Coach Chris Chester revealed last week he was keen to bring in an extra forward before the season began

He said: “I’m delighted to get Romain in for the 2020 season.

“He’s a tough and aggressive middle unit that has a wealth of experience in Super League, despite being only 25. He’ll add some depth to the pack and I’m looking forward to working with him throughout the year.”

Wakefield chief executive Michael Carter thanked fans for contributing to the deal.

He said: “I would like to thank all those that have joined our squadbuilder scheme for making this possible.

"We have had 50 people join and that has managed to fund Romain’s initial cost. We are still targeting 500 people to join the scheme, so I would encourage anyone interested to join now, and be a direct contributor to maintaining this season's squad.

"This is a massive part of this club’s future. The board have taken a leap of faith with this signing and I hope the supporters will join up quickly to the squadbuilder."

Navarrete joined Wigan in 2017 and is under contract until the end of next year.

He has made 59 appearances for Warriors and was a member of their Grand Final-winning side two years ago.

Wigan coach, Adrian Lam said: “With so many quality middles fighting for a place in the squad every week, opportunities for Romain appear limited.

"The experience of 2019 has meant that younger players are now that year older and more physically developed and they will be pushing hard for spots in the squad each week based on merit, not on the default of injuries.

"After in depth consideration, the conclusion was that Romain will benefit playing for another club in 2020. We wish him well and will be keeping a close eye on his performances from afar.”