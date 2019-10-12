Wakefield Trinity sign two-time Challenge Cup winner on two-year deal

Have your say

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the permanent signing of former Hull FC forward Chris Green on a two-year deal.

Green joined Trinity on loan in the final weeks of the 2019 campaign and was part of the club's successful bid to avoid relegation.

The 29-year-old played four times for Wakefield and has made almost 150 appearances for the Black and Whites.

“I’m really happy to get it sorted,” said Green of his deal.

“I enjoyed my time here towards the back end of the year. There’s a good group of lads here and I’m just glad to get it sorted.

“I’m just looking forward to playing out there again in front of all the Wakefield Trinity fans.”

Green was part of the Hull FC squad that claimed back-to-back Challenge Cup victories in 2016 and 2017.

The forward has become Wakefield's third signing ahead of the 2020 campaign, joining Alex Walker and Joe Westerman.

“To bolster our pack with the permanent signing of Chris Green is great news for us," said head coach Chris Chester.

"I was really pleased with the job Chris did for us towards the back end of the season.

"At 29-years-old, he has a wealth of experience but he’s also got his best rugby ahead of him.

"He made a real impact in his short spell and I’m looking forward to working with him in 2020 and beyond.”

Meanwhile, Wakefield have unveiled their home shirt for the 2020 campaign, paying homage to club legend Harold Poynton and the 1963 Challenge Cup winning squad.